Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Sardis in western Türkiye have uncovered a monumental marble statue of a young man dating back approximately 2,500 years, in what officials described as one of the most significant recent discoveries in Anatolian archaeology.

The 2.2-meter (7.2-foot) statue was found during ongoing excavations at the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Manisa's Salihli district, carried out under the coordination of Türkiye's General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the discovery on social media, saying the statue dates to the first half of the fifth century B.C. and is among the rare surviving examples of monumental sculpture from the period because of its remarkable state of preservation and impressive craftsmanship.

The statue was discovered in two large pieces, with its feet and several smaller fragments missing. Researchers believe it originally stood as a monumental sculpture before being repurposed during the Roman period as paving material in the city's colonnaded street.

Its face-down placement within the pavement helped protect its facial features and fine details for centuries, officials said.

Greek, Lydian influences

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, stylistic analysis dates the sculpture to between 470 and 450 B.C.

Experts work on a monumental marble statue of a young man dating back about 2,500 years, Manisa, Türkiye, Aug. 3, 2026. (AA Photo)

While its upright stance and long hair recall sculptures from the sixth century B.C., its facial features, anatomical details of the hands and overall execution point to the early fifth century B.C.

The young man wears a thick himation over a thin chiton, with another garment underneath decorated with horizontal bands. Archaeologists say this unusual combination has not been identified on comparable statues from either Anatolia or Greece, highlighting the work's local character and strong connection to Lydian culture.

The figure also holds a fruit in its right hand, believed to have been intended as a votive offering to a deity. Researchers suggest it may represent a quince.

Persian-era Sardis

The statue dates to a period when Sardis served as the satrapal capital of the western province of the Achaemenid Empire.

Scholars say the sculpture is particularly important because it combines the emerging Classical artistic tradition of the Aegean world with distinctive Lydian clothing and visual culture, offering a rare glimpse into the identity of the city's elite during the early fifth century B.C.

Large, well-preserved monumental marble statues from this early period are rarely found anywhere in the Mediterranean, making the discovery especially significant for Anatolian archaeology.

Researchers expect the find to provide new information about the beliefs, daily life and cultural interactions of Sardis' upper classes during the Persian period.

Searching for ancient paint

Although most marble sculptures in antiquity were originally painted, surviving pigments are often extremely fragile.

The Sardes statue is covered with a thick layer of mineral deposits accumulated during centuries underground. Conservation specialists will carry out a careful scientific cleaning process designed to preserve any remaining pigment.

Experts in ancient polychrome sculpture will also examine both the statue's surface and surrounding soil for traces of original paint.

Following conservation, scientific analysis and restoration, the statue will go on public display at the Manisa Museum, the ministry said.