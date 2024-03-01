To be able to work at home, when and how you like, is a dream of many employees, but most employers, on the other hand, prefer to see their staff in the office.

For Hannes Zacher, professor of work and organizational psychology at Leipzig University, this is no surprise. Management often spends a great deal more time at the office and can accomplish leadership tasks better when everyone is present, he said.

"Managers also often have more privileges, such as larger offices or a great coffee machine. And therefore assume that everyone loves the office as much as they do," Zacher explained. The trend toward more face-to-face work is likely to keep popping up for these reasons, among others.

How do employees find a good way of dealing with such decisions? The professor has four ideas.

'Job crafting' boosts satisfaction

Where once more an increase in presence at the workplace is required, employees must come to terms with the new rules. It helps to ask yourself: Why do I actually like remote working? Which aspects make it so pleasant for me? The answer might be more flexibility in working hours or possibly the feeling of independence.

"Then, I can think about how this can be transferred to my work in the office," Zacher said. Often, you might be able to do some fine-tuning so that the work in the office is better suited to your own capabilities and needs: "We call this process 'job crafting.'" The discussion also helps to change your own mindset when it comes to in-office work.

Good organization of remote, in-person work

Research has found that a moderate amount of remote work is recommended, Zacher said, pointing out that two days of remote working a week could positively affect job satisfaction and productivity. Regarding which days of the week are best for working at home, there has been little research, he noted – but as a rule, those days are not Monday and Friday.

"They give you the feeling of an extended weekend, but it's not motivating for work," Zacher said. Basically, it's important to find a good mix, both with regard to personal preferences and what suits the team best.

Your tasks are best organized so that they fit the surroundings. Personal interaction, for example, can take place during in-person work, "on those days when you are also there (in the office)," the labor psychologist said. In contrast, quiet work is often done better at home.

"Finding a balance between remote work flexibility and employers' preferences for office presence presents a challenge, prompting the search for innovative solutions." (Shutterstock Photo)

Make flex-desks more attractive

In many offices, fixed workstations are a thing of the past, with employees now having to reserve a desk for their work in the office. "Research shows that such flex-desk models are not especially popular," Zacher said. This is where companies should do something to bolster the identification of employees with their workplace. For example, providing employees with a locker to store their items that they can place on their desk.

"Many people want a routine," the psychologist said. "What is good is if employees can reserve the same desk for several days in a row." Additionally motivating is having people nearby with whom they get along with.

Compelling reasons to extend remote work

Those who wish to convince a manager about having more remote working days should carefully consider what arguments they make. Zacher advises arguing based on the tasks. For example, when an employee emphasizes how they can work on a report more quietly and with more concentration at home.

In contrast, social arguments, such as "my colleagues bother me," are unfavorable. It's also not helpful to argue that with remote work you can better coordinate your private life and job. The work-life balance in hybrid working is a question of self-organization, Zacher said.