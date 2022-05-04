A couple living in Illinois, United States, found the remains of a McDonald's order placed 63 years ago inside the wall of their home during restoration.

Grace and Rob Jones recently began restoring a home built in 1959 and purchased by them in 2015 in the city of Crystal Lake.

While working in the bathroom on April 16, Rob Jones found french fries and wrapping paper with the logo of the fast-food chain, which apparently dates from 63 years when the house was built, while removing the toilet paper holder from the wall.

“I realized there was something inside the wall. At first I was afraid it was something like a body part. It was mostly stuck so it was difficult to remove and I was very surprised to see what happened. My wife couldn't believe her eyes either," said Rob Jones, and found the "vintage order" logo, as well as the first mascot of McDonald's, Speedee. The burgers were eaten, but the fries remained, albeit now rock-hard.

Grace Jones also said that the package they found would definitely amuse her mother, who loves the fast-food chain.

The couple said they would sell the "treasure" for "the right place and purpose."