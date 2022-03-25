Fashion and art have come together inspired by the experiences of women who enlighten the world with their achievements, imaginations, ideas and visions. The works of eight creative female artists, unique in their respective fields, are being exhibited in the Nişantaşı, Zorlu Center and Suadiye stores of a reputable Turkish brand.

Vakko has created a new field of experience by combining the original works of eight creative artists in their stores.

The works of Dalya Anter Baruh, Ayşe Tanman, Defne Samman, Pınar Baklan, Beril Nur Denli, Gülsüm Üzel, Mine Ercan Karabeyoğlu and Müge Eryılmaz are on display.

Curated by Istanbul 74, the exhibition will continue until April 10.

On the ceramic art exhibition, Vakko Chairperson Cem Hakko said the event has been prepared in honor of International Women's Day to shed light on the inspiring journey of ceramics and celebrate the unique talents of the young and established artists.