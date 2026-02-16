A 7-month-old macaque named "Punch" has captured hearts after being abandoned by his mother shortly after birth. Seeking emotional support and security, Punch has taken to clinging to a plush orangutan and videos of the tiny monkey with his toy have gone viral on social media. The Ichikawa Zoo, where Punch lives, has seen a surge in visitors eager to witness the heartwarming scene.

Finding warmth in toy

Punch was born in July 2025 and was abandoned by his mother soon after birth. Zookeepers raised him, providing blankets and stuffed animals to satisfy his innate need to cling to a maternal figure and to ease his anxiety.

Among the items given to him, Punch chose a plush orangutan as his favorite and has formed a strong attachment to it. Viral videos show him hugging the toy tightly while sleeping and using it as a shield when nervous around other monkeys. Punch carries the toy everywhere he goes.

Struggling with confidence

Zoo officials say that about a month ago, they began gradually introducing Punch to the other macaques. However, having missed out on maternal care, the young monkey lacks confidence and refuses to part from his toy even as he joins the group.

Footage of Punch carrying the plush orangutan among the other monkeys, sometimes lying on it for comfort, has struck a chord with social media users worldwide.

Hope for independence

The story of the lonely macaque has reached a wide audience, with zoo director Takashi Yasunaga and caretakers sharing updates about Punch’s progress.

Caretaker Kosuke Shikano said the process of integrating Punch into the troop would not be easy, but their goal is for him to remain healthy while eventually becoming part of the group. The zoo has experienced an influx of visitors following the social media attention, and officials hope Punch will one day no longer need his toy to feel secure.

Another monkey steps in

In a heartwarming turn, another monkey at the zoo has begun caring for Punch. Videos show the older monkey hugging Punch and grooming him, helping the abandoned infant adjust. These new clips have once again attracted widespread attention on social media.