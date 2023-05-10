Actress Vanessa Hudgens revealed that she has considered eloping with her fiance Cole Tucker as their wedding plans have come up against some obstacles.

The 34-year-old actress, known for her role in "High School Musical," said she even thought about taking an alternative route after running into roadblocks when discussing her wedding plans on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"It's hard ... finding a venue is tough," Vanessa said. "I kind of just want to elope. I'm lost; I don't know."

When host Drew Barrymore asked if Cole weighed in on the big day, Vanessa revealed that the baseball player doesn't necessarily care for the details.

"He just wants to get married to me," she said. "He's like, 'Whatever you want, babe.'"

The couple have been engaged since February.