An unusual scene unfolds each week at Jamia Usmania Mosque in Bradford, U.K. After midday prayers, many worshippers – most of them older men – do not head home. Instead, they gather downstairs, not for worship, but for a weekly pilates class.

The classes, held after noon prayers, offer men, many of them retired, an opportunity for physical activity and social interaction. Participants meet once a week for 45-minute sessions that include squats, stretching and balance exercises.

Jamia Usmania Mosque, Bradford, U.K., Feb. 5, 2026.

Due to strong demand, the mosque has capped the number of participants. Mosque officials say they have also received inquiries from other mosques across the U.K. interested in adopting similar programs.

The initiative began with a small group, but quickly gained widespread attention after a video shared on the mosque’s social media account was viewed millions of times. Interest surged and attendance grew. Today, around 30 men participate in the weekly sessions, which have become a regular gathering point for the congregation.

The classes bring together men between the ages of 50 and 80 with varying levels of physical ability. Organizers say the sessions help participants stay more active in their daily lives. Beyond physical exercise, the pilates classes also foster conversation, companionship and a sense of solidarity. Participants report positive effects on both their physical and mental well-being.

Jamia Usmania Mosque, Bradford, U.K., Feb. 5, 2026.

After each session, attendees gather for tea, fruit and biscuits, creating what organizers describe as an important social space, particularly for older members of the community.

Plans to expand programs

Encouraged by growing interest, organizers aim to transform the mosque into more than a place of worship, positioning it as a center for community support and engagement. Plans are underway to introduce pilates classes for women and to establish social clubs for young people.

Jamia Usmania Mosque, Bradford, U.K., Feb. 5, 2026.

Officials say their goal is to make the mosque a more inclusive and accessible community hub for people of all ages.

Following the launch of the pilates program, mosque officials report receiving requests for guidance from mosques not only across the U.K. but also from Malaysia and Canada.