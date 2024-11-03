Ekmek, a 3-year-old cat, is on a mission to reclaim her health after suffering from obesity due to irregular feeding and inactivity. Inspired by her friend Şiraz, who successfully shed 6 kilograms and regained her vitality, Ekmek is now diving into a rigorous routine of pilates and swimming to lose weight and improve her overall well-being.

Pelin Kılıç, Ekmek’s loving owner, first noticed her cat’s rapid weight gain, which escalated to 8 kilograms (17 pounds) in a short time due to overeating and a lack of exercise. Concerned about her health, Kılıç took Ekmek to the veterinarian, marking the beginning of a transformative weight loss journey. It was at the clinic where Ekmek met Şiraz, a fellow feline who had successfully battled obesity and lost weight, providing Ekmek with a source of motivation.

Under the watchful eyes of veterinarian Bahri Terzi and veterinary technician and physiotherapist Yağmur Denli, Ekmek's treatment commenced. For the past month, Ekmek has been undergoing a comprehensive exercise regimen that includes daily sessions on a treadmill and pilates ball, alongside swimming exercises in a pool. The structured program aims to promote both physical activity and healthy weight loss.

In addition to her exercise routine, Ekmek is on a specialized diet designed to support her weight loss goals. Within a month, she has already lost half a kilogram, and her journey continues as she works to shed the remaining 4 kilograms. "We need to ensure that her weight loss is gradual to avoid potential health risks," explained Terzi in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA). He elaborated, stating that ideally, obese cats should lose about half a kilogram per month, as rapid weight loss can lead to metabolic issues.

Terzi emphasized the importance of a tailored approach to Ekmek’s weight loss, highlighting the various exercises employed, including pilates, walking and swimming. He noted that while Ekmek is making progress, she has a feisty personality that sometimes makes the exercises challenging.

"Ekmek is a bit more stubborn than Şiraz, which complicates her exercise regimen. She often struggles with swimming, as many cats do, but it’s vital for her weight loss," Terzi stated.

Despite the challenges, Terzi is optimistic about Ekmek’s progress to reach her ideal weight within 4 to 5 months. He believes that with dedication and continued effort, Ekmek will also achieve the health and vitality that Şiraz now enjoys. "It's essential for her to be at a healthy weight to avoid complications like fat accumulation in internal organs or high cholesterol," he warned.

As Ekmek is about to start her weight loss journey, Terzi highlighted a common issue among cat owners, the tendency to overfeed pets as a display of affection. "While it’s lovely to see them eat, we must recognize that excessive feeding can lead to serious health problems," he explained.

He urged cat owners to monitor their pets’ weights during veterinary visits and take proactive measures, such as adjusting food portions and avoiding home-cooked meals that might contribute to obesity.