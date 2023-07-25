Safranbolu, a district in Türkiye's Karabük province known for its famous UNESCO World Heritage Site historical houses, recently opened a captivating garden that combines the cultivation of saffron and lavender.

The initiative aims to boost tourism and promote agritourism in the region.

Implemented in collaboration between the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry and the Safranbolu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the "Lavender-Scented Saffron Garden" project has been launched to increase saffron production and contribute to agritourism.

According to Çetin Ayvalık, the Provincial Director of Agriculture and Forestry, the project was initiated last year, establishing a 55-decare lavender and saffron garden in the village of Gayza.

Ayvalık noted that 35 decares of land were dedicated to lavender cultivation in April and May last year, creating the world's largest lavender maze. After 15 months of care and dedication, the growth and development of lavender in the garden have been highly satisfying.

He further explained that the remaining part of the garden was allocated to saffron cultivation in August, and the first saffron harvest took place in November.

Excitingly, the lavender harvest has now begun, with Ayvalık expressing his delight in having a fruitful year.

The garden also houses a distillation facility where lavender oils are extracted, boasting excellent quality. These oils will be bottled and made available for sale at the garden's dedicated sales office, providing a unique and authentic experience for visitors and consumers.

Presenting the project as "Safranova," Ayvalık highlighted the garden's aesthetic appeal, likening it to a natural photo studio.

With the completion of the visual aspect of the project, Ayvalık invited all enthusiasts of eco and agritourism to experience the wonders of "Safranova."

At the entrance point of Safranbolu's famous Glass Terrace, the spacious and enchanting garden eagerly awaits curious visitors from across the country and around the world.