The finalists of the world's first beauty contest created by artificial intelligence have been announced. The realism of models entirely generated by AI has astonished onlookers.

In the World Artificial Intelligence Creators Awards (WAICA) launched last month, 1,500 models created with AI were evaluated in terms of their realism and technical features.

The jury announced the top 10 models, which are now competing for a $20,000 prize.

Among the finalists, there are two Turks included, adding to the diversity of talent showcased in the competition.

Will Monange, co-founder of Fanvue, stated, "We estimate that there are approximately 10,000 AI Creators worldwide, but what the awards have done is to uncover talented creators who produce content for fans, as well as creative individuals with intriguing stories that none of us were aware of."

Here are the finalists of the Artificial Intelligence Beauty Contest (Miss AI):

Seren Ay

Seren Ay, who is described as the first artificial intelligence brand ambassador in Türkiye, travels the world digitally while educating her followers. Seren Ay's creators use three artificial intelligence programs to create her image. Embarking on adventures worldwide, Seren regularly introduces Türkiye's history and national holidays.

Asena Ilik

Asena Ilik's aim is to show the world what kind of model she will be with her imagination and striking visuals. Asena possesses a style, favorite places favorite cars, and a meticulously crafted personality.

Olivia C.

Portuguese Olivia C. says it's "an honor" to be part of the Oscars of the tech world and hopes to "pave the way for a future where technology strengthens connections."

Lalina

The creator of Lalina wondered whether they could create something as realistic as possible and gradually developed their own artistic vision. It is important for the creator that 100% of the photos are created by themselves.

Lalina captured in the sunset glow, June 3, 2024. (Instagram / @viva_lalina)

Kenza Layli

Morocco-based blogger Kenza Layli also ranks in the top 10 with an Instagram following of 192,000. Her aim is to contribute to the empowerment of women in Morocco and the Middle East through artificial intelligence.

Kenza sits on a chair, holding a book, and smiling at the camera, May 14, 2024. (Instagram / @kenza.layli)

Eliza Khan

Eliza Khan is one of Bangladesh's first artificial intelligence influencers. Khan is a fashion enthusiast who follows the latest trends and aesthetics of the Z Generation. Eliza's dream is to create a world where everyone feels valued and treated fairly.

Zara Shatavari

Zara Shatavari was created to serve as the influential face of a natural supplement brand designed to alleviate women's hormonal imbalances.

Zara Shatavari striking a pose while holding a basketball, June 3, 2024. (Instagram / @zarashatavari)

Anne Kerdi

Anne's first goal is to promote the Brittany region of France. Kerdi aims to showcase Brittany from various angles: tourism, history, culture, events, gastronomy and more.

Anne Kerdi voluntarily joins other volunteers in picking up trash at the beach, June 1, 2024. (Instagram / @annekerdi)

Aiyana Rainbow

Aiyana represents a world where every voice is heard and everyone is valued, where empathy and respect are encouraged.

Ailya Lou

The Japanese-Afro-Brazilian artist, who focuses on photography and performance, was originally created to produce a series of special film projects that would involve acting.