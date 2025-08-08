Mo Gawdat, a former Google executive, warned that the world is about to enter a challenging period within the next two years. He predicted that this phase, lasting between 12 and 15 years, will be driven primarily by human factors rather than technology.

Gawdat, who served as a manager at Google for 11 years and is also a tech entrepreneur and author, painted a grim picture of the near future. In his podcast "CEO Diary," featured in the Daily Mail, he stated that society will enter a dystopian era within just two years.

This bleak period, reminiscent of George Orwell’s famous novel "1984," is expected to last for over a decade. According to Gawdat, the main culprit won’t be artificial intelligence – as many assume – but humanity itself.

He emphasized the need to prepare for a drastically unfamiliar world, where fundamental concepts such as freedom, human relationships, inequality, and reality will be profoundly transformed.

AI in hands of bad actors

Gawdat warned that malicious individuals will exploit AI to deceive citizens, violate privacy and commit fraud. This will lead to power concentrating in the hands of a few corrupt people.

Despite this grim outlook, Gawdat expressed hope that after this difficult 15-year period, humanity will reach a new kind of utopia.

He also predicted that AI will take over many jobs currently done by humans and even outperform people in high-level roles such as CEOs. For example, AI could design custom houses much more cost-effectively than architects.