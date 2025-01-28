In the picturesque region of Kashmir, a technological transformation is underway in agriculture, with artificial intelligence emerging as a game-changing force for farming practices.

The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at Sheri-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology is pioneering the use of AI technologies to address critical challenges in the field. Showkat Rasool, who heads the center, believes AI is set to fundamentally reshape farming in the region.

"We are integrating this technology at the community level to help farmers grow larger yields, (in) early detection of diseases, mapping weather patterns and looking for less environmental stress," Rasool told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The region, where over 70% of the economy depends on agriculture and nearly 80% of the population is directly or indirectly involved in farming, stands to benefit significantly from digital agriculture innovations.

Precision agriculture, which leverages sensors, GPS, drones and data analytics, is at the forefront of this transformation. It enables farmers to apply precise amounts of water, fertilizers and pesticides, optimizing crop yields while minimizing waste.

Smart agriculture

Though the use of AI in agriculture is still in its fledgling stages in the region, Rasool says the process of data collection has already begun.

"We are using wireless sensors, drones, automatic devices and hyperspectral cameras to analyze farming fields,” Rasool says.

Despite the central role of agriculture in Kashmir, Rasool says yields are comparatively small in the region compared to other parts of India.

"We have to adopt technology with the right perspective - that is what we call smart agriculture where we can monitor, predict, decide and automate,” he said, highlighting cutting-edge technologies like AI could help revolutionize the sector if deployed correctly.

Haris Shah, a research scholar, highlights the potential of AI-driven technologies like automatic rover sprayers equipped with advanced sensors. "By leveraging these advancements, we can optimize pesticide application, reduce labor requirements and minimize environmental impact," he explains.

Polyhouse farming boom

The technological revolution extends to greenhouse farming, with over 10,558 different types of greenhouses across Kashmir and Ladakh.

Greenhouses, and their polyethylene-covered smaller versions known as polyhouses, become even more important in the Himalayan region considering the steep temperature drop in the winter, leaving much of the ground without vegetation.

Sajid Ahmad, an "agripreneur" near the regional capital Srinagar, demonstrates their potential in growing everything from collard greens to tomatoes in controlled environments.

"Even many kinds of flowers are grown here too. The only thing is you need to keep watch and use the right kind of advice to yield better results,” he added.

Farmers are also being trained to use these technologies and techniques to help address the yield challenges in Kashmir. "Thousands of such setups are being established, where farmers are trained under various programs and are given agritech education to run these houses,” Rasool says.

He adds that technology has already revolutionized the way farming is practiced globally, underlining that Kashmir must not be left behind.