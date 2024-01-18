If you are not a full-time traveler, you often find yourself chasing weekends combined with holidays throughout the year, pursuing days off due to festivals or special occasions for your travels.

When we realized that the new year coincided with the weekend, it turned into a three-day travel opportunity. We decided to go to a pleasant yet nearby place we hadn't visited before, a spot that wouldn't tire us out and where we could shake off the fatigue of the year. Our destination was Alexandroupoli. About three and a half hours from Istanbul, we not only had an overseas experience in Alexandroupoli but also welcomed the new year in a city of another country we didn't know, and most importantly, celebrated my spouse's birthday here.

Besides being a fantastic trip enriched with delicious Greek flavors, we rejuvenated ourselves there with the delightful sea breeze and tranquility.

Although Alexandroupoli is generally on the radar of summer vacationers with its beautiful beaches and crystal-clear sea, there were also those, like us, who took advantage of this destination during the winter season.

Alexandroupoli welcomed us without the crowds typical of the summer season, and this was exactly what we wanted. Sometimes, when we go to places for a seaside vacation, we can overlook their historical texture, museums and the joy of getting lost in their streets just to savor the sea.

If I ignore these aspects in a city, I feel like I'm missing out and traveling aimlessly, for some reason. By coming here in the winter, we saved our right to swim in Alexandroupoli for the summer, allowing us to enjoy the place, feel its historical texture and have the chance to explore nearby areas.

In general, people tend to visit Alexandroupoli during the summer because of its historical structures and fantastic beaches. In the summer, with its pristine sea, endless entertainment on its beaches and lively taverns, Alexandroupoli offers the pinnacle of enjoyment. If you ever come to Alexandroupoli during different seasons, this article can be a great guide for you.

Alexandroupoli, or in Greek, Alexandroupolis, is located in the Evros region of Greece. The city was named Alexandroupoli during the Ottoman period, and this naming is based on a legend. In the 15th century, a tekke (Sufi lodge) was established in the region under Ottoman rule. The tree under which the head of the tekke sat was considered sacred, leading to the city being named Alexandroupoli. After a period of Bulgarian rule following the Ottoman Empire, the city was ceded to Greece in 1919.

An aerial view of the Holy Church of Agioi Anargyro, Alexandroupoli, Greece. (Getty Images Photo)

Dimokratias Avenue

On Dimokratias Avenue, which is the heartbeat of this small town, you can find shops, cafes and wonderful restaurants for dining. When the street is closed to traffic in the evenings, a delightful stroll awaits you.

Alexandroupoli's Lighthouse

While strolling along the beach, you may come across some historical landmarks. The most significant of these is the historic lighthouse, which is the symbol of the city. Built in 1880 by Sultan Abdulhamid, the lighthouse still stands tall today. When I mention a lighthouse, I'm sure you imagine a lighthouse in the sea, but this 27-meter-tall lighthouse is located on Dimokratias, also known as Democracy Avenue. Along the coast, you will also see the red Anatais Delta Statue depicting athletes and the 21 Heroes Monument.

Historical Museum

For those who consider a museum visit indispensable on a journey, I must say that this tiny coastal town will not deprive you. You can visit the museum, which was used as a church in 1976 and still contains artifacts related to Christianity.

Ethnological Museum of Thrace

The museum, notable for its neoclassical architecture, was built in 1899. As a Thracian, seeing items related to Thracian culture here excited me greatly. You can visit the museum on all days of the week except Mondays.

Alexandroupolis Mosque

In the city, the Alexandroupolis Mosque, which dates back to the Ottoman period and is the only mosque still open for worship, has a minority school in its courtyard. Having survived two fires, the mosque has been restored and stands proudly today.

Armenian Orthodox Church

Another structure that has stood since 1875 is the Armenian Orthodox Church. Located at the intersection of the city's two main streets, the church is still in use today.

Panagia of Evros Holy Convent in Makri village, Greece. (Getty Images Photo)

Makri village

About 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Alexandroupoli's center, the village of Makri offers delicious seafood and restaurants with fantastic views. We chose Makri to briefly explore and enjoy tasty seafood with a beautiful view. The Filarakia Aya Yorgi Restaurant on the Makri shore is a wonderful place to savor these flavors. If you visit in the summer, this could be the best place near Alexandroupoli to take a dip in the sea. The sea looked fantastic. Additionally, there is the Cyclops Polyphemus Cave in the village. In Greek mythology, one-eyed giants are called cyclops. According to a legend, Odysseus intoxicates and blinds Polyphemus in a cave. This place is said to be the very location mentioned in Homer's "Odyssey" epic.

Porto Lagos

While in Alexandroupoli, we wanted to see other places nearby where we could capture beautiful moments. We had seen Vistonida Lake and its churches on small islands in the fishing village of Porto Lagos during our research before coming here, and we found it very attractive.

Although the lake is about 95 kilometers from Alexandroupoli's center, it is worth seeing. The lake is located closer to Xanthi and Kavala. Churches connected to the small islands by wooden bridges offer a beautiful view.

Walking on the wooden bridge extending over Vistonida Lake with the sounds of seagulls, you can reach the Agios Nikolaos Church and, from there, another wooden bridge to the Virgin Mary Pantanassa Orthodox Church on another island. Agios Nikolaos Church is a branch of the Holy Vatopedi Monastery of Mount Athos and holds great importance in the Christian world as part of the Athonite heritage.

Of course, legends about the church are also circulating. According to the tales, when this region, Porto Lagos, was under Ottoman rule, there was a monastery owned by a bey (local ruler). One day, the bey's daughter fell ill, and with the help of the holy monastery, she recovered.

As a result, the bey donated this region to the Aynoroz Holy Monastery of Vatopedi as a gesture of gratitude. It is said that even today, some people come here unable to walk but miraculously leave walking. Another legend suggests that Byzantine Emperor Arcadius, caught in a storm in the fifth century, had this church built in gratitude to the Virgin Mary, who saved him.

I don't know which legend you believe, but this place certainly has a truly miraculous and legendary atmosphere.

Moreover, the lake region is a fantastic place for bird watchers. It is said that during winter, 422 bird species live near the lake. Covering a vast area of 42,000 acres, the lake is known as the largest lake in Thrace.

Drama Santa Claus village

One of the blessings of going to Alexandroupoli in winter, especially around New Year's, was the Santa Claus village. In the city, known by its Greek name Necropolis (the dreamland), a Christmas market is set up every year from early December to the first week of January. It turns into more of a Santa Claus village than a Christmas market, with Santa's house, elf workshops and many objects, decorations and ornaments related to Christmas on display.

However, I must say that if you compare it to Christmas markets in many European cities like Germany, Switzerland and France, you might be a bit disappointed. Still, during the Christmas season, if you are somewhere close to this region, you can stop, capture colorful moments in the festive village and feel the spirit of the new year and winter. Especially if you are a family with children like us, you can joyfully watch how your little one is happy in this colorful world and how this trip is the most enjoyable part for them.

Jumbo Market

Jumbo Market, located about 10 kilometers away from Alexandroupoli's center, is known as a very popular shopping center. Offering a variety of products, including home goods and beauty supplies, Jumbo Market allows you to buy gifts for yourself or your loved ones at affordable prices, in addition to meeting your needs.

For us, Alexandroupoli became the perfect getaway during this short New Year's vacation. It offered us an atmosphere that is seamlessly integrated with history and the sea. By visiting Dimokratias Avenue, you can enjoy shopping, explore the historic lighthouse and take a nostalgic journey at the Alexandroupoli History Museum. While discovering the Ottoman and Armenian period structures in the city, you can taste delicious seafood in Makri village. Also, don't forget to see the natural beauty of Vistonida Lake and the dramatic Santa Claus village.