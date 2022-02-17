I recently forayed into renting a flat in one of the highest demand destinations in Turkey: Akyaka. You see, Akyaka is an enigma, a relatively tiny town that happens to neighbor a kitesurfing beach with the perfect conditions for learning the increasingly popular adrenaline sport. In addition, Akyaka has its own distinct architecture consisting of two- to three-story villas with signature wood-lined terraces and window features. In summer, Akyaka is a holiday hot spot and with the limited accommodation available, renting a flat year-round is near impossible.

Now, I have lived in my fair share of homes in Turkey (this will be my 12th) and I must admit I have only actually used a real estate agent twice. It’s not that I’m against them per se, my mother was even one in Bodrum’s heyday a decade ago. It’s just that I have mostly moved in to friends’ of friends’ homes. However, this time was different. I actually hit the road to seek a new home that was not Bodrum a year ago and my first destination was Akyaka. I loved its beauty, mellow vibe and quaint character, however after trying for nearly a month to find anything to rent, I simply gave up. But now I know where I went wrong. I didn’t go to a real estate agent.

So this year, I decided to do things differently and agreed immediately to see a flat on offer by a local real estate agent and needless to say, it was my dream come true. Somehow, this year the tides have turned and the first year-round flat available was exactly what I was looking for. However, while finding a flat through a real estate agent may be easy, there is a hefty price to pay, so be prepared to dish out anywhere around the equivalent of one month’s rent. This can also be the case for short-term rentals – after all, no matter how long the rental period, the real estate agent has to do the same amount of work. In the case of my year-round rental, I was charged a “finder’s fee” of 10% of the year’s total. That means, I not only had to pay 12 months’ rent up front, an extra month’s rent as a deposit and 10% of the entire yearly rental amount went to the real estate agent. It may sound like a big expense, but trust me, I truly believe it is worth it.

The thing is, I have been joking with my friends and community about how I have the right to three different country’s passports, which means I can live nearly anywhere in the world, but somehow this special town of Akyaka had eluded me! Last year, I simply couldn’t find a home in Akyaka using my accustomed word-of-mouth route. This year, I decided to change my house-hunting process and leave it up to the pros. I must say, I was quickly rewarded.

You see, Turks generally prefer to rent their homes to people they know or to extended acquaintances at the very least. While websites such as sahibinden.com or Sabah’s yellow pages can be extremely helpful, many homeowners chose to simply work with a single real estate agent they trust and refrain from overtly advertising property. In locations such as Akyaka, where the accommodation is saturated, homeowners don’t have to worry about not being able to rent their place out. For them what matters is that their renter is reliable.

In years past, renters in Turkey could notoriously not pay rent and it would take months for property owners to be able to reclaim their homes. These days, if a renter does not pay two months’ rent and is warned twice, then they are subject to legal procedures that could lead to eviction. As a result, many homeowners will request a year’s payment up front, especially in the first year, after which the property owner and renter can agree on their own terms in the year to follow.

Working through a real estate agent provides an advantage for both the property owner and the renter and ensures that both parties' legal rights are properly addressed. Furthermore, should any situation arise down the road, your real estate agent serves as a person you can also communicate with. For many property owners, especially those abroad, real estate agents also serve as property managers and can assist in keeping the property properly maintained and prepared for your arrival.

In general, rental contracts are made for 12 months. However, in many vacation destinations, rentals are offered just for the off-season, meaning the months of October through May. A one-month deposit is usually requested by the home owner to be returned or deducted depending on the property’s condition. When renting a furnished apartment, the real estate agent will make a detailed list of all of the furniture and appliances included in the rental. Other clauses, such as what the impending rental increase will be for the following years and whether or not a flat can be sublet should also be included. As a potential renter and rentee, it is important to agree on all of the terms before signing. A renter can also make certain requests such as asking for a fresh coat of paint, getting the house cleaned or even asking for additional or fewer pieces of furniture or appliances.