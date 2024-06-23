International Day of Yoga, commonly referred to as World Yoga Day, is celebrated annually on June 21. It was established by the United Nations in 2014 to raise awareness worldwide about the many benefits of practicing yoga. The date of June 21, which is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, holds special significance in yoga, as the summer solstice marks the transition to Dakshinayana, which is believed to support spiritual practices. The first World Yoga Day was officially held on June 21, 2015, making this year the 10th annual celebration, which serves as a reminder of the positive influence doing yoga can have and encourages people around the world to incorporate it into their daily lives for improved physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

As announced by the World Health Organization (WHO), this year’s theme is “Yoga for Self and Society.” Yoga, a transformative practice, represents the harmony of mind and body, the balance between thought and action, and the unity of restraint and fulfillment. It integrates the body, mind, spirit and soul, offering a holistic approach to health and well-being that brings peace to our hectic lives. Its power to transform is what we celebrate on this special day.

Throughout the world as well as in Türkiye, large-scale yoga sessions in public spaces, various workshops, seminars and classes tend to be on offer for people to give the practice a try and to share in the experience with others. One of the greatest aspects of yoga is it provides the opportunity for like-minded health-oriented people to connect and take part in the collective ritual that for many is much more meaningful than simply a form of exercise.

Luckily, in Türkiye, yoga is extremely popular and classes are available in pretty much every major city and most holiday town. In addition to festivals that are centered on the practice such as the annual Bodrum Yoga Festival, there are also a wide variety of retreat centers that offer a new-age version of yoga and wellness holidays. For World Yoga Day, many centers organize special introductory sessions for newbies, while special yoga sessions for mass participants are organized in public spaces such as parks. The Indian Consulate also organizes sessions every year in honor of World Yoga Day in multiple cities to promote their historical cultural practice.

How yoga came to Türkiye

The first yoga studio in Türkiye is widely recognized as Cihangir Yoga, which was founded in 2002 and located in Beyoglu’s vibrant, eclectic and hipster Cihangir neighborhood and neighboring the Plato film studio. Cihangir Yoga played a significant role in popularizing yoga in Türkiye and has since become one of the most prominent and respected yoga studios in the country. The studio was co-founded by Zeynep Aksoy, David Cornwell and Chris Chavez, who are well-known figures in the Turkish yoga community.

As the first dedicated yoga studio in Türkiye, Cihangir Yoga has been instrumental in introducing yoga to a broader audience and establishing a foundation for the growth of the yoga community in Türkiye. The studio has a strong community focus, bringing together both local and international practitioners and fostering a supportive environment for learning and growth for yoga enthusiasts of all levels. Their accreditation courses also contributed significantly to the proliferation of yoga teachers in Türkiye. Cihangir Yoga now has four studios in Istanbul located in Cihangir, Caddebostan, Maçka and Maltepe. The second most popular yoga studio in Istanbul is Yoga Şala, which has branches in Nişantaşı, Etiler and Kadıköy.

Yoga, wellness in Türkiye

Türkiye's rich cultural heritage, beautiful landscapes and warm climate make it an attractive destination for wellness tourism, including yoga retreats and holidays. There are many wellness resorts and hotels that offer comprehensive packages that include yoga, spa treatments and healthy cuisine, catering to tourists looking for holistic wellness experiences. Ephesus Retreat Center, located in close proximity to the ancient city of Ephesus and the House of the Virgin Mary, is one of the most spiritual and inspiring venues in the county to combine a yoga retreat with a well-rounded vacation including visiting historical sites and nearby beaches. Retreats held there as well as in many other venues throughout the country can be booked through Workshopix.com.

Located in Fethiye, Babacamp also serves as an excellent setting to immerse oneself in yoga. The purveyors of a wide variety of festivals and retreats this summer and in those past, from July 15 to 21, Babacamp will host the One Yoga Fest. Then later in the summer from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, Babacamp’s Move Festival will also place a heavy emphasis on yoga. Babacamp regularly hosts a series of special festivals and events such as Beyond Music & Arts and Exploring Lycia which are also very special and enlightening experiences with a like-minded wellness and deeper knowledge-seeking community.

The LifeCo in Bodrum, which is one of the country’s most famous detox centers visited on multiple occasions by supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, is one of the most upscale wellness retreats offering daily yoga sessions. Huzur Valley located near Göcek in Fethiye is one of the most well-established yoga-centric centers that offers yoga camps throughout the summer led by well-known international trainers. In Fethiye, Nova Soul is also a retreat center situated in nature that regularly hosts yoga retreats.