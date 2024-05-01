Following HBO's successful adaptation of "The Last of Us," Amazon's thrilling series inspired by the beloved "Fallout" games unequivocally proves that blockbuster gaming experiences can seamlessly transition into outstanding blockbuster television shows.

Now, Amazon has made several games from the Fallout series available to play at no extra cost for subscribers of Amazon's Prime streaming and gaming service after the series sparked a widespread interest in the games.

Prime Gaming users can play "Fallout 76" for Xbox/PC until May 19, while "Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition" and "Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition" are available on Amazon's cloud gaming platform Luna until Oct. 10.

Meanwhile, Bethesda Game Studios, the developer of the "Fallout" series, also released a free update for "Fallout 4" in late April.

The "Fallout 4" and "Fallout 76" games have meanwhile reentered the charts on Steam, ranking in the top 10 for the most sold games in April. Almost a decade after its release, "Fallout 4" (2015) was also among the top 10 most-played games on Steam in April.

The update delivers improvements for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles, fixes bugs in the game, and improves the game's stability. The update for the PC provides quest updates and support for widescreen and ultra widescreen monitors.

"The Last of Us" games experienced a similar revival after the acclaimed 2023 adaptation starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey and the original 2013 game and its 2020 sequel were given updates with new gameplay and combat.

In the adaptation of the "Fallout" series, a woman emerges from a nuclear fallout shelter to search for her father before getting sidetracked looking for the head of a mysterious scientist, also hunted by a demonic cowboy.

"Fallout," which has largely seen favorable reviews and viewer ratings since launching in early April, is now streaming on Prime.