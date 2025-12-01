The Amsterdam Light Festival began Saturday, with works by artists, designers and architects from around the world on display.

Works by artists, designers and architects from around the world are on display at the Amsterdam Light Festival, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2025. (AA Photo)

Twenty light installations will be showcased at the Festival, which was organized for the 14th time this year by the Amsterdam Light Festival Foundation.

The festival is considered one of Europe’s most significant festivals, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

Works by artists, designers and architects from around the world are on display at the Amsterdam Light Festival, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2025. (AA Photo)

Visitors viewed illuminated artworks on and around the city’s famous canals, listed as UNESCO World Heritage sites, either by walking or taking boat tours.

The festival will continue until Jan. 18.