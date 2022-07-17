For three years, an auto mechanic in central Turkey's Bilecik – Serdar Demirkapı – has been breeding silkworms the way he learned from his ancestors.

Dirkemapı started the practice of cocoon cultivation in the village of Dereşemsettin in 2019 to earn additional income for his family and protect his grandfather's legacy.

Demirkapı, who received TL 120,000 in support last year within the scope of a Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry project, established a feeding house in a 6,200 square meter mulberry garden with 350 trees.

Demirkapı, who grows silkworms that eat mulberry leaves, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he did not experience any big difficulties because he learned how to breed silkworms from his grandfather and father.

A silkworm farm, Bilecik, Turkey, July 17, 2022. (AA Photo)

He noted that with the support of the state, he continues to develop the cocoon business, which he started at home with his wife and children.

"The silkworm is a very sensitive creature. The mulberry leaves we give must be organic without pesticides. Likewise, the seedlings must be maintained without pesticides. The ventilation, humidity and temperature must be at regular values ​​in the building where we look after the silkworms."

Demirkapı explained that the yarn obtained from the silkworm is used in the production of steel vests in the defense industry and surgical cords in the health sector, adding that it is preferred in the production of parachute fabric as it does not rip.

Expressing that their goals have grown over time, Demirkapı said that they love cocoon production as a family.

Demirkapı stated that they have reached an important level with their own expenditures as well as state support.

"Our feeding house is a 100 square meter structure with a capacity of 10 packages. When there is a shelf system, this area increases to 250-300 square meters. We can get 400-500 kilograms of product from 10 packages if everything is in order."

Demirkapı emphasized that they plan to further develop silkworm breeding.

"In silkworm breeding, we started production at our house in one and two-pack sections that Kozabirlik gave us in May. At first, my wife and children were very hesitant. They weren't allowed near silkworms, they got used to it day by day. After establishing their values, our children grew by giving leaves. They grew day by day."

Ahmet Genç, director of Bilecik Koza Agriculture Sales Cooperative, stated that Demirkapı successfully continues the silkworm breeding that started three years ago.

Genç explained that Demirkapı has created an exemplary garden.

"It is a systematic garden. Such systematic gardens are very rare in Turkey. The insects feed on the mulberry trees in the garden. Having a systematic garden will also increase its economic return. It will also reduce its labor. It will be much more beneficial for him."