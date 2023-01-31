Every corner of Istanbul, one of the world's most ancient and unique cities, is full of historical structures waiting to be discovered. However, there are some lesser-known aqueducts that we may have overlooked despite passing under them many times. How would you like to know these aqueducts from the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman periods a little more closely?

The history of aqueducts in Istanbul dates back to the Roman Empire. Roman emperors Hadrian and Valens constructed the first aqueducts that brought water to Istanbul.

These aqueducts, which survived until the Ottoman period, were restored and continued to be used after the conquest of Istanbul. Later, new aqueducts were added to the ancient ensemble during the reign of the Ottoman Sultan Suleiman I, which was built by the famous Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan.

The Aqueduct of Valens against the backdrop of Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

From the past to the present, aqueducts have been used to carry water to Istanbul as they were engineered to transport the water from a height thanks to their inclined mechanism and arches.

In Istanbul, the water that came with this mechanism in the Byzantine period was usually collected in cisterns. In contrast in the Ottoman period, after reaching the city, it was distributed to the fountains and used from there.

There are 33 aqueducts in Istanbul, but some of them are not mere aqueducts but monumental masterpieces.

Cars go through the Aqueduct of Valens in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Aqueduct of Valens

The Bozdoğan Aqueduct, which was a Roman aqueduct system built in the late fourth century A.D., stands on the road from Aksaray to Unkapanı, with all its splendor, almost like a necklace over the city. Another name for this aqueduct was the Aqueduct of Valens, as it is thought to have been built by the Roman Emperor Valens in 378 A.D., and it was used to carry water coming from the Belgrade Forest and its surrounding water sources to the Old Palace and Topkapı Palace during the Ottoman period. The aqueduct when it was built was 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) long, and an 800-meter (2,624-feet) stretch of it has survived to this day. Despite this, the Bozdoğan Aqueduct, dazzling with all its beauty, is a history that thousands of people pass under in their daily lives. On a trip to Istanbul, you must have passed or will pass under the Bozdoğan Aqueduct, one of the oldest arches, not only in Istanbul but the whole world.

The Aqueduct of Valens in Fatih district of Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Mağlova Aqueduct

Mağlova Aqueduct, one of the most beautiful works of Mimar Sinan, is located on Alibeyköy Stream. Mağlova Aqueduct, one of the most important works of world waterways architecture, has a very aesthetic appearance. The beauty of the aqueduct has been recognized by architects around the world, who have concluded that even if Mimar Sinan had not done any other work, he would be famous with this aqueduct. One of the most beautiful details about the trench is that it is still used today.

The Mağlova Aqueduct in Kemerburgaz district of Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Sultan Mahmud I Aqueduct

Now, I will tell you about one of the aqueducts that, unfortunately, have not survived in its entirety today. The aqueduct, built by Ottoman Sultan Mahmud I in 1731, is on the road from Bahçeköy to Zekeriyaköy. This aqueduct, which is the symbol of Bahçeköy, is also known as the Bahçeköy Aqueduct. The aqueduct that carried water to Beyoğlu, Beşiktaş, Ortaköy, Galata, Kuruçeşme, Arnavutköy, Kasımpaşa and the palaces of the sultan during the Ottoman period is 409 meters long, 27 meters high and has 21 arches.

The Sultan Mahmud I Aqueduct in Bahçeköy village of Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Güzelce Aqueduct

The Güzelce Aqueduct, also known as the Cebeciköy Aqueduct, is one of the works of Mimar Sinan. Cut stone was used in constructing the aqueduct, which still preserves its beauty with its eye-catching architecture. This two-story structure, located on the Alibeyköy Dam, has eight arches at the bottom and 11 at the top. Half of the aqueduct, which can be examined more closely during the summer season with the water withdrawal in the dam, is in danger of being damaged because it is submerged in some seasons. The aqueduct, which has managed to defy time with all its splendor, is one of the must-see structures in Istanbul.

The Güzelce Aqueduct built by Mimar Sinan in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Eğri Aqueduct

Eğri Aqueduct, or the Kovuk Aqueduct, built using Byzantine Period infrastructures, belongs to Mimar Sinan. Located in Kemerburgaz, the Eğri Aqueduct stands out with its unique water-directing architecture. Despite being worn-out, the aqueduct, which stands in all its glory, was given this name because of its 90-degree angle that directs the water. It is not in use today.

Uzun Aqueduct

The Uzun Aqueduct, located at the entrance of Göktürk, has the distinction of being the longest aqueduct that has survived to the present day among the aqueducts in Istanbul and even in Türkiye. The aqueduct, which is 710 meters in length and 26 meters in height and was constructed on top of infrastructure from the Roman period, is located on the Kağıthane Stream. While the inscription "Allah" on one of the columns of the aqueduct attracts attention, there is an equally exciting medallion on the other column.

Kurşunlugerme Aqueduct

The Kurşunlugerme Aqueduct, located near Çatalca's Gümüşpınar village, has a three-story structure, unlike many others. It is said that the history of this aqueduct, which has a very majestic appearance with a height of 34 meters and a length of 123 meters, dates back to the seventh century. It is estimated that the aqueduct, repaired and restored during the Byzantine period, was probably damaged due to earthquakes. After the conquest of Istanbul, the trench regained its function. Even though it is not used today, this historic structure, which still stands today, should be on your list of things to see.

I think that the aqueducts built to transport water to all parts of Istanbul, which has hosted numerous civilizations from the past to the present, are very important in terms of their function and historical heritage. I hope this article will be a guide for you to meet these important historical structures during your visits to Istanbul.