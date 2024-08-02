Angelina Jolie, the renowned Hollywood actress, recently revealed a deeply personal struggle from her past. In a candid interview with IMDb, Jolie shared that at the age of 22, she faced severe mental health issues that led her to contemplate ending her life. She even considered hiring a hitman in a desperate bid to carry out this plan.

Jolie disclosed that she had meticulously planned to make her death appear as a robbery and had taken steps to withdraw money from her bank account in preparation for this drastic decision. However, she ultimately decided against following through with her plan.

Reflecting on this dark period, Jolie explained that the hitman she had considered hiring gave her a crucial opportunity to reconsider her choices. He suggested she take two months to think things over before making a final decision. This period of reflection proved pivotal for Jolie, as she realized that something within her had changed. This realization led her to choose life and continue on her path.

Jolie's openness about her mental health struggles highlights the importance of seeking help and the profound impact of finding support during difficult times. Her story is a powerful reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is hope and the possibility of change.