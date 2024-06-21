The Embassy of India on Friday organized its 10th International Day of Yoga celebration in the capital Ankara, underlining the importance of the ancient practice and bringing people together.

Organized on the lawn at India House, the event was attended by notable individuals from various fields including delegates from ministries and embassies, officials, diaspora members and families.

Beginning with prayers for learning, the Yoga session highlighted the spirit of oneness and harmony inspired by the ancient Indian practice of Yoga. Under this year’s theme of "Yoga for Self and Society” emphasizing the need for holistic and balanced living, the program promoted practicing Yoga and meditation in daily life.

Addressing the event, Charge d’affaires Ambassador Alpana Dubey recalled that recognizing Yoga’s universal appeal, 10 years ago, on Dec. 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. She mentioned that Yoga is a means for the attainment of calm and relaxation in the mind. "And finally, it will help us to discover the limitless within. Yoga will provide physical and mental strength in the course of time," she explained.

The event in Ankara is not the sole occasion for Yoga lovers as the embassy has organized similar events across the country with the active participation and support of numerous community organizations and Yoga enthusiasts. Last week, another event was organized in Nevşehir, Cappadocia and another one will be held on Sunday at Yavuz Selim Meydanı, Amasya.

Yoga originated in India over 5,000 years ago, and has spread gradually around the world. Currently, there are millions of people practicing yoga worldwide, including in Türkiye.