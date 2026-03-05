Thirty-three sugar gliders, confiscated due to illegal sale and possession, are receiving specialized care from veterinarians at the Antalya Wildlife Park.

Home to more than 1,500 animals from nearly 130 species, the Antalya Wildlife Park is one of Türkiye’s largest, also serving as a temporary custodian for animals seized by law enforcement.

The sugar gliders were seized in a private residence in Isparta after teams from the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks received a tip about their illegal sale. They were subsequently transferred to Antalya Wildlife Park.

Sugar gliders receive care at Antalya Wildlife Park after being confiscated in Isparta for illegal possession, Antalya, southern Türkiye, March 3, 2026. (AA Photo)

Also known as “flying squirrels,” the sugar gliders underwent health checks at the park’s veterinary clinic and were placed in quarantine. Following the quarantine period, the animals were moved to newly prepared habitats with carefully controlled light and temperature conditions.

Veterinarians say these are the park’s first sugar gliders and that the animals are already attracting interest from visitors.

Endangered species

Oğulcan Demir, a veterinarian at the park, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the animals had been kept in home environments without proper care.

“Their health checks are complete, and they have started adapting to their new habitats,” Demir said. “We monitor their feeding and weight daily, and their diet is primarily fruit-based.”

A sugar glider receives care at Antalya Wildlife Park after being confiscated in Isparta for illegal possession, Antalya, southern Türkiye, March 3, 2026. (AA Photo)

Demir noted that visitors are eager to see the small animals. “These are species trending toward endangerment. Their native habitats are Australia and Indonesia. In this sense, they could pose risks to the natural balance if kept in Turkey,” he said.

Some of the sugar gliders are pregnant, and veterinarians are closely monitoring their pregnancies. “We’ve prepared a suitable environment for them, especially since they came from home settings. We built a new habitat to encourage social interaction, with appropriate lighting, artificial flowers, natural logs, and spaces for hiding and nesting,” Demir added.