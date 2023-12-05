On the occasion of the Antarctic Day, commemorating the signing of the Antarctic Treaty in 1959, a momentous collaboration between Chile and Türkiye in exploring the pristine continent is highlighted through the exhibition titled "Chile and Türkiye, Exploring Antarctica Together."

The exhibition was inaugurated on Dec. 1 at the Embassy of Chile in Ankara, hosted by Ambassador Rodrigo Arcos, marking the unity and cooperation between both nations.

Notably, both Chile and Türkiye signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Antarctic Cooperation last April in Santiago, further solidifying their joint commitment to scientific exploration in Antarctica.

The exhibition's presentation across The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) centers, generously supported by TÜBITAK, amplifies the visibility of this bilateral collaboration, setting an example at an international level.

Joining the opening, the president of TUBİTAK, professor Hasan Mandal extended his gratitude to Chile for the research infrastructure and logistical support provided to the country's researchers. Emphasizing the increasing importance of Polar science and research amid the global climate crisis, he highlighted the critical role of merging scientific endeavors with urgency to develop solutions.

Ambassador Arcos, on the other hand, highlighted that an integral part of this cooperation is the involvement of young minds and women. For this, Türkiye's recent Antarctic expedition, the seventh since 2017, incorporated three high school students from Antalya, the winners of the TÜBITAK 2204-C High School Students who were present at the ceremony, sharing their experiences in Antarctica through snapshots.

The three high school students from Antalya who won the TÜBITAK 2204-C High School Students prize as well as the trio from Samsun that will participate in Türkiye's upcoming Antarctic expedition in January 2024, Ankara, Türkiye, Dec. 1, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Embassy of Chile in Ankara)

Additionally, a trio from Samsun will participate in Türkiye's upcoming Antarctic expedition in January 2024, symbolizing the nation's dedication to fostering young talent in scientific research.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, various government ministries and agencies of Türkiye, along with ambassadors and representatives from Antarctic system countries, joined Adm. Gökçen Fırat, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) first female admiral, alongside Burcu Özsoy, head of the MAM Polar Research Institute (KARE), all in attendance at the exhibition's opening.

Chile's Antarctic commitment

The Antarctic Treaty, agreed upon by 12 countries, laid the foundation for peaceful exploration and research on the continent. It emphasized the significance of international cooperation and the open sharing of scientific observations.

The Visual Encyclopedia of Antarctica, recently published by the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH), breathing life into this collaborative effort, inspires the showcased exhibition.

Chile's historical ties and extensive involvement in Antarctic exploration, spanning 60 expeditions, underpin its commitment to the region. Hosting the Special Meeting of the Convention for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) in 2023 and holding key positions within Antarctic research committees underscore Chile's active engagement in preserving the continent's delicate ecosystem.

Furthermore, Chile's initiative to construct the International Antarctic Center in Punta Arenas symbolizes its dedication to scientific advancement and international cooperation. The center serves as a beacon for future Antarctic policies, poised to address the region's challenges and opportunities arising from research and tourism.