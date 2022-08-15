Hundreds of people wanting to watch the last supermoon event of 2022 climbed up to an altitude of 2,150 meters (7,050 feet) on Mount Nemrut to gaze up at the dazzling night sky from the peaks of the UNESCO world heritage site in southeastern Türkiye's Adıyaman province.

The supermoon, which coincided with the Perseid meteor shower, was watched with much greater excitement than ever before.

Ancient remnants on Mount Nemrut, Adıyaman, Türkiye, Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Uğur Yıldırım)

Adıyaman Governorate, Kahta District Governorate and Ipekyolu Development Agency organized an event with the slogan "Get your blanket and come. Concert and soups are on us," within the scope of Nemrut-Perseid meetings on the night connecting Aug. 11 to 12.

Visitors had the opportunity to watch the stars with hot soups on Mount Nemrut while listening to a performance by brothers Sedat and Selahattin Akar.

After taking in the visual feast in the sky all night, the visitors left Mount Nemrut, but not before watching the sunrise in the morning.

"Perseid meetings and concerts were held on Mount Nemrut, Adıyaman, where the sun rises and sets the most beautifully, (it is) the world's largest open-air museum. Hundreds of people lived an unforgettable night in this mausoleum at an altitude of 2,150 meters," Selami Korkutata, the district governor of Kahta, said.