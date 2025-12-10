A member of parliament in Australia was left in udder disbelief when he came home to discover his pet dog had let a bull and a horse into his living room.

Andrew Mackay, a Northern Territory politician, posted the incriminating evidence from his pet cam to social media over the weekend.

His two pet dogs can be seen exiting the living room into a yard after one of them, a mutt named "Thunder," nudges open a glass door.

This frame grab taken from video footage provided by Andrew Mackay shows a horse inside the Australian lawmaker’s house, Darwin, Australia, Dec. 10, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Then a pet steer, or castrated bull, named "Sue," gingerly wanders into the Darwin home.

It's followed by a pet horse, "Cricket," which has a good sniff of the couch.

The animals embarked on their escapade while Mackay and his fiancee were out for a meal.

When the couple returned, they saw the door open and checked their pet cam.

"We've discovered that about 10 minutes after we'd left to go to dinner, the dogs had decided to nuzzle open the glass door and let themselves out," the lawmaker told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Soon after, the steer scratched his neck on the door and accidentally opened it all the way, allowing him and the horse inside.

This frame grab taken from video footage provided by Andrew Mackay shows a bull inside the Australian MP'’s house in Darwin, Australia, Dec. 10, 2025. (AFP Photo)

"Over the next hour and a half, they took turns playing inside, knocking things off cabinets," he said.

The horse found a bowl of vegetable scraps meant for the chickens, and threw pieces around the room.

"The fish tank has been drunken from, and I don't know how many fish I had before, but I assume they're all still alive," Mackay added.

"But he did drop the water by a considerable amount."