Emel Duman, a 59-year-old master of sericulture and weaving from Türkiye’s Hatay province who learned the craft from her grandmother, aims to help expand silkworm breeding after receiving the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s “Living Human Treasures Award.”

Duman, who lives in the Bozlu neighborhood of the Yayladağı district, played a leading role in securing a geographical indication last September for silk produced from the endangered “Hatay Sarısı” silkworm breed. Building on that achievement, she was honored this month with the prestigious award recognizing masters of traditional arts.

She received the award at a ceremony held Jan. 20, presented by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Duman said she could hardly believe the news when she first learned she had been selected for the honor.

She said the award showed that her work was being recognized and that the value of the Hatay Sarısı silkworm was finally being acknowledged.

“I was incredibly happy when I first heard because it showed that we are visible, that our voices are heard, and especially that the Hatay Sarısı is seen as truly valuable,” Duman said. “I felt deeply honored. Many people have worked very hard alongside me, so I accepted this award on behalf of many others.”

She added that strong yields this year made the recognition even more meaningful.

“Most importantly, this award helped our voices reach everyone,” she said. “It is extremely valuable in ensuring that silkworm breeding does not disappear.”

Duman said the award also serves as an official recognition of their work and will contribute to sustaining and expanding sericulture in her hometown.

“I believe we will receive support from many institutions,” she said. “We will bring many women like us together, because that was our main goal from the beginning. God willing, we will start putting into practice what we once only dreamed of.”

Duman dedicated the award to her 82-year-old mother, Bedia Doğruel, and her aunts, who she said have always supported her work.