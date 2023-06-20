For others, the thought of going back to work ruins their Sunday evening, putting them in a bad mood before the week has even begun.

According to psychologist Oliver Weigelt from Germany’s University of Leipzig, energy and motivation levels are generally not lower on Mondays than on other days. “But the Monday low does exist insofar as there is a big difference between the weekend and the first day back at work,” says Weigelt. After relaxing on Sunday, you must adapt within a day and most likely get up earlier to prepare for the day. This can lead to Mondays being perceived as a nuisance compared to other working days.

But what’s the best way to start the new working week? One approach coined by startup founder Marisa Jo Mayes on TikTok is “Bare Minimum Mondays.”

Tackling as few tasks as possible on Monday and prioritizing what really needs to be done helps her avoid the dread and pressure that many people feel when returning to work after the weekend, Mayes has said. In the best-case scenario, two hours of work is enough.

Doing less may not be the answer

But is “Bare Minimum Mondays” the right way of getting through Monday? “It can work if you know you struggle with Mondays,” says Weigelt. The question remains, however, if this approach is really feasible for you. It might be more effective and easier to plan out all your work days in a balanced way, Weigelt suggests.

Career coach Tanja Herrmann-Hurtzig recommends starting the week with tasks that are fun and don’t require much effort. According to Weigelt, studies have shown that having something to look forward to makes it easier to start the week. “When you know you have interesting tasks ahead of you, you take the momentum and energy from the weekend with you.”

Some people also swear by the "Eat the Frog" technique, invented by Brian Tracy, after he was inspired by a Mark Twain quote. This method involves doing unpleasant, difficult tasks first, making it easier to continue with work.

Whatever you do, you should avoid the opposite of ”Bare Minimum Mondays,” i.e., packing Monday to the brim with tasks. You’ll end up frustrated when you don’t get everything done, says Herrmann-Hurtzig.

Good planning on Monday pays off and if you prioritize tasks according to importance, you can often get down to work in a more relaxed way during the week. (dpa Photo)

Good plan helps

A better idea is to plan the week’s tasks at the beginning of the week. Come up with an estimate for how long each task will take you, and consider scheduling some extra breaks if time allows it, says Weigelt. Of course, something might come up and mess up your plan. However, having a plan can help counteract the stress in advance.

Try to prioritize tasks according to how urgent and important they are, and use a to-do list to avoid forgetting about less urgent tasks. Ticking off something on your list will bring you a small sense of achievement and motivate you further, says Herrmann-Hurtzig.

On Friday afternoons, take some time to write down completed tasks or successes. If you can see which to-dos have been ticked off before the weekend and you don’t have to think about them next week, this can make the start of the next week easier.

If you often think about your job after work or at the weekend, it might be easier to switch off with the help of a to-do list.

Chatting with colleagues can boost motivation

Another way to make the start of the working week more enjoyable is to focus on small moments that are fun, such as going for a walk or chatting with colleagues during your lunch break. Personal attitude has a major impact on motivation at work, and not just on Mondays. ”If I focus on the fact that I find something terrible, then it gets worse and worse,” says Herrmann-Hurtzig. “But if I try to focus on the positive, I have a chance that things will improve.”

But be careful: the Monday low can be bridged in the short term with a few tricks. However, if you regularly find yourself dreading the upcoming working week, you should try and get to the root of the problem, says Weigelt.

This doesn’t have to mean looking for a new job. Simply saying “no” to tasks can be a step in the right direction when your schedule is packed. Here, communication with colleagues is the be-all and end-all, says Herrmann-Hurtzig.

Of course, not everyone can always say no or delegate tasks. Nevertheless, according to Herrmann-Hurtzig, it’s important to "set limits and say, I can do this, but I don’t have time for that."