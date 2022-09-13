The life of 40-year-old Mehmet Hadi Yıldırım, who has been a beekeeper since his childhood in Türkiye's southeastern Batman is filled with bees.

Being able to hold a hive of bees on his body, he highlights a special bond with the bees as is their stinging does not affect him. According to his statements, he learnt the methods of the emotional bond that he formed with the honeybees from his grandfather.

Using different methods compared to other beekeepers, Yıldırım has been producing honey for 20 years with 600 hives. Stating that they produce 4 tons of honey per year.

"I definitely do not use protective clothing and masks while doing this. Bees are sentimental creatures. They do not act aggressively unless I hurt them."

Stating that various pains in his body are healed by bee stings, Yıldırım said: "We often move our hives to different regions due to the climatic and plant diversity. We go to the places where the most beautiful flowers are. We are sometimes exposed to bee stings during the transport process. However, I do not feel any pain because I am immune. Sometimes a bee sting feels like medicine. It relieves my pain."