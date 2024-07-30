World-renowned American model Bella Hadid, of Palestinian descent, has addressed her removal from Adidas advertisement due to backlash from pro-Israel lobbying groups and institutions. She emphasized her lack of awareness regarding the historical context of the advertisement and argued against equating Palestine with terrorism.

Known for her outspoken views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Hadid stated on her social media account regarding her exclusion from the shoe advertisement. She stressed that she would never intentionally participate in a project connected to a "horrific tragedy."

"Before its release, I had no information about the historical connection of the advertisement to the events of 1972," she stated.

Hadid expressed her commitment to combating anti-Semitism but highlighted that the events of the 1972 Munich Olympics should not be associated with the liberation of Palestinians. She reiterated her unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, asserting, "Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism; this advertisement unintentionally highlighted an event that does not reflect who we are."

What occurred

The incident unfolded when Hadid was removed from the shoe advertisement after a post on Israel's official X account accused her of anti-Semitism and alleged that she had called for violence. A spokesperson for Adidas stated that Hadid's involvement in the advertisement, which featured the shoes used during the 1972 Munich Olympics, caused "sorrow and distress" and offered an apology.

The spokesperson claimed that the advertisement linked Hadid to "tragic historical events." During the 1972 Munich Olympics, a Palestinian organization stormed the Olympic Village on Sept. 5, taking Israeli athletes hostage, which ultimately led to the deaths of eleven Israeli sportsmen.

Hadid's response underscores her determination to clarify her position and advocate for the Palestinian people while also addressing the complex historical narratives surrounding the events of 1972.