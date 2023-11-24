If you are a shopaholic, the joy of taking advantage of Black Friday deals is something you eagerly anticipate. But have you ever wondered about the intriguing story behind the name "Black Friday"?

Black Friday refers to the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November and the Friday after that has become a day of special shopping deals and discounts and is said to mark the beginning of the holiday shopping season.

Black Friday varies annually as Thanksgiving is always on the fourth Thursday of November. For instance, in 2023, Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 23, making Black Friday on Nov. 24. In 2024, Thanksgiving will be observed on Nov. 28, placing Black Friday on Nov. 29.

Originally celebrated in the U.S., Black Friday has become popular all over the world. In many countries, where people live very differently from those in the U.S., this term is used to attract customers to their local brands and stores.

History of term

A common misconception surrounds the term "Black Friday." Many believe it signifies the point at which businesses transition from loss ("in the red") to profit ("in the black") due to post-Thanksgiving sales. However, this is not true.

The term "Black Friday" originated in 1869, under circumstances entirely unrelated to Christmas shopping. On that day, a dramatic fall in gold prices triggered a market crash, with impacts that the U.S. economy endured for years following.

A more accurate explanation of the term dates back to the early 1960s, when police officers in Philadelphia began using the phrase “Black Friday” to describe the chaos that resulted a day after Thanksgiving.

On the Friday following Thanksgiving, a lot of people would visit the city, drawn by the excitement of the annual Army-Navy football game scheduled for the next day, Saturday.

The huge crowds created a headache for the police, who worked longer shifts than usual as they dealt with traffic jams, accidents, shoplifting and other issues. Within a few years, the term Black Friday had taken root in Philadelphia.

By 1961, the term Black Friday caught on despite many attempts by shopkeepers to change it to Big Friday. By the 1980s, the term started spreading nationwide and retailers changed it into something that would benefit them.

Black Friday is not the busiest shopping day of the year. In fact, the title of the busiest shopping day often goes to the Saturday before Christmas, known for its last-minute holiday shopping rush.

Due to the changes that are happening in the shopping style; online shopping, buying things that you need can be easier on Black Friday, and most of the brands offer online discounts as well.

With the rise of online shopping, Black Friday has become more accessible and convenient. Most brands now extend their discounts to online platforms, making it easier for consumers to purchase what they need without the hassle of crowded stores.