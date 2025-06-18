A new wave of creativity is blooming in the Aegean, where the future of art may no longer lie in white cubes but in the wild, in vineyards, stables and the generous landscape itself. At the forefront of this movement is renowned collector Erol Tabanca, who is building a unique “Art Farm” in Bodrum. It’s a project that aims to be more than a traditional artist residency it's a visionary space where master artists work side by side with emerging talents, especially in the field of sculpture, which Tabanca believes needs stronger support in Türkiye.

The goal? To create a working farm where creativity and craftsmanship grow hand in hand. Finished works, if mutually agreed, will stay on-site turning the Art Farm into a kind of open-air museum. But more than anything, the project aims to offer meaningful time and space for young artists, shaping not only art but also mentorship, community and legacy.

Entrance to Barbaros Farm, Bodrum, Türkiye, June 14, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Could art move to countryside?

In an age when cities are oversaturated and attention spans fragmented, the calm of the countryside might be the next great artistic frontier. Projects like Art Farm are not only offering physical space but also mental and spiritual sanctuary for artists to go deep. They foster community, collaboration and slow creation values desperately needed in today’s high-speed world. This summer in Bodrum, beach clubs may still dominate the headlines but soon, it may be the sculpture studios shaded by olive groves that people will be talking about.

Art farms changing art globally

While Bodrum is now entering this conversation, the concept of art farms has been thriving across the world. Here are some inspiring international examples:

Storm King Art Center

Spread across 500 acres, Storm King is a mecca for monumental sculptures. Artists are invited to create site-specific works that become part of the landscape. Visitors can walk through fields of steel and stone, experiencing art in dialogue with nature. Being at Storm King feels like wandering through an art farm where sculptures bloom among the trees and creativity grows wild and free. Strolling past Alice Aycock’s "Three-Fold Manifestation II," you feel the wind pull you into her spiraling imagination, while Louise Bourgeois’ "Eyes" watch silently, grounding you in a dreamlike awareness. Henri Etienne-Martin’s "The Beak" juts out of the landscape like a mythological relic unearthed by time itself. Here, the boundary between nature and art dissolves the hills cradle masterpieces, the sky becomes part of the installation. It’s not just a sculpture park; it’s a living, breathing landscape of thought, where each step is a dialogue between earth and artist.

An artwork by artist Cemil Güç at Barbaros Farm in Bodrum, Türkiye, June 14, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Fiskars Village

Once an industrial village, Fiskars has transformed into a vibrant art and design hub. Every year, it hosts biennales and artist residencies that engage with the local community, creating a shared cultural life between artists and villagers.

Joya: AiR

This remote, eco-conscious residency offers a minimal-footprint environment for artists focused on sustainability. The barren landscape becomes canvas and collaborator, encouraging artists to explore nature’s rhythms through their work.

The Farm Margaret River

Blending organic farming with contemporary art, The Farm supports artists who are willing to get their hands dirty literally. From helping harvest crops to sculpting installations from farm materials, artists here live and breathe their environment.

Potential of Bodrum’s rural spirit

Back in Bodrum, Barbaros Farm has already been making waves by combining organic agriculture with fine dining and cultural gatherings. Why not expand these spaces to include open studios, sculpture gardens, or even seasonal exhibitions? Imagine a harvest festival accompanied by a classical concert, or an art walk through the vineyards with emerging artists explaining their work under fig trees.