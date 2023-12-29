An extra-sweet museum in Bodrum, Muğla featuring chocolate sculptures of well-known figures and tourist spots captures the interest of both local and international visitors.

It was established during the COVID-19 pandemic by machine engineer Onurcan Köksal and Mesut Kırımlı, a Belgian citizen of Turkish descent and the 2014 Belgian chocolate champion.

The museum, spanning approximately 700 square meters (around 7,500 square feet), showcases miniature chocolate sculptures of historical and tourist landmarks such as an Atatürk bust, Bodrum Castle, Milas Baltalı Gate, Iztuzu Beach and the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, totaling 7 tons of chocolate.

The museum also displays chocolate portraits of famous figures, including writer Cevat Şakir Kabaağaçlı, singer Zeki Müren, actor Kartal Tibet, poet Can Yücel, singer Barış Akarsu, former football player Erman Toroğlu and singer Seda Sayan.

Onurcan Köksal, the museum owner, told an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent that they have four branches in Bodrum, Safranbolu, Bursa and Samsun. He highlighted their transformation of historical structures from 13 districts in Muğla, especially in Bodrum and Milas, into chocolate artworks.

Köksal expressed that both local and foreign guests closely examine and enjoy the artworks.

"In our 700-square-meter establishment, we used 7 tons of chocolate to create these pieces. The reason behind this is that when women are exposed to the intense chocolate aroma for five to seven minutes and men for eight to 10 minutes in the museum, the 'happiness' hormone they need for the day is released,” he explained.

"The museum has hosted nearly 60,000 visitors in approximately three years," Köksal mentioned.

“Visitors can leave our museum feeling happy. Our slogan is: ‘The road to happiness passes through the chocolate museum,’” he added.

Köksal explained that they use dark chocolate, cocoa powders and white chocolate for the base and coatings of the artworks.

He added that to prevent the deterioration and bacterial growth of the pieces, routine maintenance and treatments are carried out monthly.

"Thanks to the climate control system of our museum, we manage humidity with dehumidifiers, ensure ventilation with fans, and maintain temperatures below 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit) in summer and above 6 degrees Celsius in winter. We created chocolate portraits and sculptures of famous figures who have added color and value to this region,” he stated.

“We established a cultural tourism route, incorporating artworks from all 13 districts of Muğla in chocolate. Over the years, we have sent chocolates to countries such as Belgium, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Greece," he continued.