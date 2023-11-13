In my previous article, I wrote about Innsbruck, the capital of North Tyrol, which we visited during last week's trip to the Tyrol Region. After World War I, the Tyrol Region was divided into North Tyrol (Austria) and South Tyrol (Italy). Although these regions are geographically similar, their capitals naturally differ as they are within different country borders.

Our visit to Bolzano was motivated by the fact that it offers an entirely different experience from the classic Italy seen in other regions. The road trip to Bolzano was accompanied by breathtaking scenery, including charming towns where we wished to stay for hours, lush green fields intersected by the Dolomite Mountains and encounters with cows and goats that made us feel like we were in a dream. If we were to describe these scenes to someone, they would hardly believe that we were in Italy. Bolzano was a different dream of Italy, unlike an open-air museum like Florence, a historically rich area like Rome, or a place where you can immerse yourself in turquoise waters like Capri Island.

Bolzano

In the South Tyrol region, where Bolzano is the capital, you will witness the use of Italian and German as official languages. This situation, reflecting the historical and cultural complexity of the region, may not necessarily make you feel like you are in Italy during your stay. However, when we arrived in Bolzano, even though we could only see German signs, we felt the unmistakable scent of Italy in the air. While every vast embrace of nature in South Tyrol does not necessarily make us feel like we are in Italy, in Bolzano, within the city, we suddenly found ourselves in Italy. Yes, Bolzano is on the border with Austria, partially dominated by German architecture, almost all signs are in German and even the locals do not consider themselves Italian, but, according to us, it cannot be denied that it is an Italian city. The narrow streets, the ease of the service personnel in cafes and the tables set out on the roads by every restaurant prove that you are in Italy.

Bolzano is a small Italian city that you can explore without needing a car and get lost in its narrow streets. It's possible to walk to the famous places in the city. Historical landmarks such as Piazza Walther, the Medieval Town Hall, Torre Apponale Bell Tower and Bolzano Cathedral are some of the important places to visit. Besides, you can take a cable car dating back to the 16th century to the summit of Mount Panider and witness breathtaking views.

Bolzano will provide a wonderful travel experience with its architectural masterpieces, art galleries, archaeological museum, medieval structures and breathtaking views of the Dolomites.

A lake called Le Vert lies in the Fanes region on the Alta Via 1 hiking trail near Toblach, Italy, Aug. 15, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Piazza Walther

As we all know, Italy's squares are famous and all of them are beautiful. Although small, Piazza Walther Square in Bolzano appeared to us as an authentic Italian square, serving as the heart of the city. Like many Italian squares, this one is a popular meeting point and is sometimes used as an open-air theater or live music venue.

Named after the German philosopher Walter Von Der Vogelweide, the square has a Baroque fountain in the center. Like in almost all the squares I've seen in Italy, a column or a fountain rises toward the sky from the center. Here, the rule has not changed. There are two marble statues on either side of the fountain. The square is surrounded by cafes, bars, galleries, souvenir shops and restaurants.

Maria Himmelfahrt Cathedral

Maria Himmelfahrt (Bolzano) Cathedral, dating back to the 14th century, will appear as one of the symbols and important structures of the city near Walther Square. The cathedral, built on the remains of a Christian basilica, is a historic temple dedicated to the Virgin Mary. The construction of the cathedral, which began in the 13th century, was later expanded and additions were made. Damaged heavily during World War II, the cathedral features sculptures and railings reminiscent of Notre Dame in Paris.

Throughout the year, various events such as music concerts, exhibitions, conferences and theater performances are held in the cathedral.

South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology

The South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology is perhaps one of the most important places that make this area a tourist attraction. It is also called the Oetzi Museum. The Neolithic man mummy, named Oetzi, was found by a couple skiing in the Ötztal Valley in 1991, and his findings, clothes, tools and weapons used in daily life are exhibited here. The mummy, known as Iceman, was determined to have lived for 45 years, had long dark hair, was 160 centimeters (5 foot, 2 inches) tall and weighed 50 kilograms (110.23 pounds), and lived about 5,300 years ago. It is believed that he died from a head injury and blood loss. You can see the mummy of Iceman behind a window in a special room.

As a result of examinations, many things about Iceman, including the diseases he had and was prone to, have been identified and he is still occasionally removed and examined under protection.

By the way, it has been revealed that the 5,000-year-old glacier mummy found in the glaciers of the Ötztal Alps on the Austria-Italy border has roots dating back to Anatolia. In other words, among other assumptions, it is considered that Oetzi could be Turkish.

In addition to Oetzi, the museum also displays artifacts and findings from World War I and archaeological artifacts excavated from the region.

Museion

Museion in Bolzano, where you can visit permanent collections of names like Paul Klee, Salvador Dali and Andy Warhol, is considered one of Europe's most comprehensive contemporary art venues with interactive activities and remarkable artworks. Before coming, I did not know that Bolzano was such a notable artistic city.

City view and the cable car from Bolzano to Renon during autumn, South Tyrol, Italy, Nov. 7, 2015. (Getty Images Photo)

Renon's cable car

In a city with such impressive mountain views, taking a cable car to the peaks must be on your to-do list. Going up to the Renon plateau from Bolzano with the Renon's cable car will be one of the unforgettable experiences of your journey. When you reach the summit with the cable car, which rises 950 meters in 12 minutes, a walking path ending with quotes from Freud awaits you. Here, you will admire the panoramic view of the city and the Dolomites.

Grande Strada delle Dolomiti

I don't know how you will reach Bolzano, but I think you will witness a magnificent driving route regardless of where you come from when entering the South Tyrol region. On the road, recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, you can see the most beautiful mountain views, timeless mountain villages, lush valleys, cable cars rising above the road and magnificent mountain peaks beautifying our way. Every stop on this road, which we wished would never end, was worth seeing again.

Ice Music Festival

Have you ever been to a festival where music is played with ice-made instruments? Yes, you heard right. At the Bolzano Ice Music Festival, musicians play instruments made from the glaciers of local valleys. You can dance to fantastic tunes played with ice instruments in the Val Senales Ice Palace, specially built for the festival. We didn't come across it, but for those who want to go, the festival is held in the last 10 days of Feb.

In addition to these, without stopping by Via Dei Portici, Bolzano's historical and important shopping street, the Piazza delle Erbe, which has served as Bolzano's market square since Roman times and the Victory Monument, without trying the fabulous desserts of Monika, which has a 76-year history, you should not leave here without experiencing them. Those who will allocate a longer period to Bolzano and its surroundings can add Roncolo Castle, Flavon Castle, Firmiano Castle and the South Tyrol Nature Museum to the list.

We included Bolzano and some hidden natural formations in our unforgettable South Tyrol journey. We left our hearts and minds here. We enjoyed sharing Bolzano, the Dolomites and the hidden natural beauties of Italy we visited here with those around us because for many people, this route was the first time they heard about it. In fact, during our journey from Munich toward northern Italy, our Instagram followers thought we would visit Garda and Verona because most travelers come to the north of Italy, mostly for the popular destinations of Garda or Verona. According to us, they are missing out on Bolzano and the Dolomite Road. South Tyrol, Bolzano and the Dolomites definitely deserve more attention. The region's unique history, cultural mix, UNESCO World Heritage status, hidden lakes, villages and valleys – South Tyrol and Bolzano should be on your travel list.