Gaziantep Wildlife Park, one of Türkiye's largest and most significant natural habitats, constantly expands its species diversity. Recently, a 3-month-old bear cub found in the wild by the Sivas Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks was brought to the park.

The cub has been lovingly cared for by the park's caretakers and has been named "Boncuk." It is being nurtured with great care and has quickly become a focal point for visitors.

Boncuk, the 3-month-old bear cub, sits on the scales at Gaziantep Wildlife Park, Gaziantep, Türkiye, May 18, 2025. (AA Photo)

Special care for Boncuk

Celal Özsöyler, head of the Department of Wildlife Conservation of the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) that the bear cub is receiving general care in the clinic. He explained that daily check-ups, including eye, mouth and ear examinations, are conducted. "We give Boncuk two servings of milk daily, one in the morning and one in the evening and we supplement the milk with eggs and special food. Additionally, we plan to introduce fruit into its diet. We named it 'Boncuk.' Our clinic team acts as its mother and plays with it throughout the day."

The 3-month-old bear cub "Boncuk" drinks milk at Gaziantep Wildlife Park, Gaziantep, Türkiye, May 18, 2025. (AA Photo)

Visitors' reactions

Cüneyt Talha Türkeli, a visitor from Ordu, expressed his excitement about seeing the bear cub. He shared that he and his family were happy to visit the park and see Boncuk up close, adding to the park's appeal as a must-see destination.

As Gaziantep Wildlife Park continues to grow, Boncuk is becoming a beloved new resident, capturing the hearts of both visitors and staff alike.