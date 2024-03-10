Boostcamp will kick off its seventh year of bicycling “camps” in destinations throughout Türkiye. A bicycling “retreat” would be a better way to describe Boostcamp’s camps, which include street cycling rides amongst stunning views, runs, yoga sessions, seminars, workshops and parties all held in a luxury hotel. Hundreds of bicycling enthusiasts of all ages come out from all over the world to take part in Boostcamp’s annual series of events.

From March 26 to 30, Boostcamp will be hosting “The Grand Rendezvous, aka The Big Meeting,” which is the name of the Marmaris event because it represents the start of the vacation cycling season held annually by Boostcamp. The event is based at the Grand Yazici, with stands of bicycling gear and physiotherapists on hand. The hotel is practically taken over by cyclists, and seminars and workshops are held daily with a few ceremonies and parties in the mix. Each day, there are various street cycling routes, ranging from as short as 27 kilometers (16.777) to over 100 kilometers. These are meant to be fun rides; everyone can go at their respective place. The rides scheduled are to destinations such as Marmaris, Gokova, Orhaniye and even Bodrum. On the sidelines of the event, there will also be a kid’s camp and a camp for rookies, where newcomers to the sport can learn basic skills to improve their competency.

The Boostcamp in Marmaris is one of the organization’s most popular and thus well-attended events. I visited the organization last year and attended seminars and a special dinner, all of which took place in an exciting and enchanting atmosphere on the grounds of the luxurious Grand Yazıcı Hotel. It’s certainly exciting to be with hundreds of cyclists of all ages and expertise levels over four days, if nothing else, for the friendships you make and the tips you get from fellow riders.

U.S. coach Tim Cusick and Training Peaks product leader assist the attendees, Muğla, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Boostcamp)

For this year’s season opening, Boostcamp will host a very important figure in the cycling world. Coming out from the U.S. to lead five different workshops for cyclists of all levels, Tim Cusick is a world-class cycling coach, a leader in data analytics for endurance sports, an educator and an innovative business leader. Cusick will be leading separate workouts for advanced and beginners on “The Metrics of Planning,” “Measure The Process & Results” and “Advanced Analytics And The Future of Training.” These interactive workshops are free to attend and will guide cyclists on using technology to track data and the metrics for workout targeting and review.

Boostcamp events are supported by the Turkish Tourism Agency GoTurkiye, and every year, 40% of attendees are newcomers. You don’t need to be an expert; the rides and events are geared to all levels and ages. The main aim is to enjoy a healthy and relaxing vacation cyclist to atte while also getting bicycling rides in spectacular settings.

While the kick-off for the 2024 season is March 26 to 30 in Marmaris, Boostcamp will go on to host other bicycling and triathlete camps, such as the one coming up May 1 to 5 in Çanakkale’s Gallipoli on a course set among the historic battlegrounds of the epic Battle of the Dardanelles. Accommodation is at the Hotel Kum in Eceabat, costing approximately a thousand Euros per person for four nights.

Later in the year, Boostcamp will head to the Black Sea region with a cycling retreat spread through four areas of the central Black Sea region from May 22 to 26. This five-day trip will take participants through the Safranbolu, Kastamonu, Cide and Amasra tides. This is a wonderful and unique opportunity to discover the Black Sea region as on the sidelines of the rides. Participants will also visit places such as Horma Canyon, where they will traverse from one end to the other on a 3.5 kilometers walking platform followed by a pitstop to cool off in a waterfall. There will also be a stop to experience the glass platforms on the Çatak Canyon observation deck. Other highlights include cycling the pine-covered Küre Mountains, dipping in the Black Sea along the coast and savoring fish in the famous Gideros Cove.

Later in the year, in September, Boostcamp will organize another event in the southeast. Entitled “A Magical Journey,” this four-day trip will arrange cycling routes and accommodation for regions such as Nemrut, Antep and Midyat. Throughout the summer, Boostcamp also organizes several triathlete gatherings based in Antalya.

These large-scale cycling camps are a fantastic opportunity to ride amongst dozens, if not hundreds, of people and to discover new countries. Boostcamp also curates unique adventure trip regions for groups, whether a holiday or a bonding event like a work retreat. All Boostcamp events are open to cyclists of various levels of expertise. These vacations are meant to be fun and an opportunity to advance in cycling while pedaling with others amongst some of the country’s most spectacular settings. Check out www.boostcamplive.com to learn more about their upcoming trips.