American singer Britney Spears announced her pregnancy with her husband Sam Asghari last month through a social media post. On Sunday she pronounced the miscarriage of her "miracle baby."

Spears said she was going through a devastating time and perhaps she should have waited to announce her pregnancy.

Spears, 40, announced her marriage with Asghari, 28, in an April 11 Instagram post.

Spears is a mother of two teenage boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, from her previous marriage with singer Kevin Federline.