Even the most traveled people sometimes make the mistake of exhibiting behavior not expected of them wherever they go as the rules of etiquette widely vary from country to country. So, it is important to learn some manners before visiting foreign regions. Here are some behaviors that can be misunderstood in some nations.

Not the head

It is said that care should be taken when touching people in Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand and Malaysia. In Kuala Lumpur, the head is considered the holiest part of the body, and touching or placing something over someone's head is considered rude.

This also comes into play for informal occasions such as patting the hair of young children. The same is true for Thailand, where the head is seen as the seat of the soul. Buddhism is the root of this belief.

Need to learn math

In some countries, giving something the wrong number of times is worse than giving nothing at all. For example, the number of flowers you give to anyone in Russia should not be an even number. Only the dead are given an even number of flowers. Bouquets consist of an odd number of flowers such as 1, 3, 5 or 7. Odd-numbered flowers are for happy events; even numbers are sent to funerals.

It may be important to know which numbers are perceived as lucky and which are perceived as bad luck in another country. Terri Morrison wrote on etiquette in different countries in a book titled "Kiss, Bow, or Shake Hands," in which she says: "Numbers can be more important than you think. The pronunciation of the word 'four' in China is very similar to the word 'death.'"

Likewise, in Japan, it is important that the paper money traditionally given as a gift to married couples should not be divided equally. Otherwise, it is believed that the marriage will end in divorce. For example, if 20,000 Japanese yen is to be given, it is recommended to put it as one 10,000 and two 5,000 installments, avoiding two 10,000 banknotes.

Talking with strangers

In Western Europe, there are warnings not to talk to foreigners. Other than talking about how bad something is or the usual weather conversations, chatting with strangers can be frowned upon.

Another point emphasized for the big cities of Northern and Western Europe is to use time well and avoid unnecessary conversations. It is stated that in these countries, things are seen as business-oriented and talking about other issues can be seen as a distraction.

Mocking for fun

Sometimes disagreements can arise when jokes are welcome or are misunderstood. In Mexico, for example, it is said that people should not be offended by derogatory jokes about themselves but rather take them as a sign of acceptance.

There's a tradition of teasing, mocking and humiliating just for fun. It is said that even while sitting at dinner, everyone in the family laughs and makes fun of each other. While the culture of banter is very common in Latin America, one must be careful when responding.

Chopsticks and leftovers

In some countries, speaking loudly is considered shameful. In France, people use different tones according to different situations and they think that it is necessary to adjust the volume of the voice to the person in front of you. When sitting in a cafe in France, you cannot hear most conversations even if the next table is very close to you.

As in many Asian countries, in South Korea, you should not leave the chopsticks you use while eating dipped in your food. This is because it is similar to the incense used when commemorating the dead.

In Italy, if you still have food on your plate after eating, it may mean that you don't like the food. Therefore, you should be careful not to leave food on your plate. On the contrary, it is an etiquette rule in Iran that if you have food on your plate, it means you are full and cannot eat more.

Punctuality

Brazil is a country where the concept of punctuality is somewhat different. Let's say you've been invited as a guest to a house, you have to be late rather than just on time or early. Because when you go, the preparations of the host may not be complete and you may disturb them.

In Denmark, if you turn 25 and are unmarried you must endure your friends and family submerging you in a cloud of cinnamon. (Shutterstock Photo)

In Hungary, when raising a glass, the glasses are never clinked. This comes from the clinking of glasses with an evil face when enemies are victorious.

Cinnamon and cleaning

In Denmark, if you turn 25 and are unmarried not only do you have to face Valentine's Day alone, but you also must endure your friends and family submerging you in a cloud of cinnamon.

This long-standing tradition in Denmark is customary if a man or woman turns 25 and is still single. Firstly, they get splashed with water and then they get covered from head to toe in cinnamon. It's not a form of punishment but more just an excuse to be silly with friends and family and is a tradition that dates back hundreds of years.

In Germany, polterabend, meaning "wedding shower," is a unique tradition that is generally held the day before a bride and groom are due to wed.

It's a big party where friends and family gather at the front of the house and smash things on the floor such as plates, flowerpots, tiles, anything that makes a lot of noise in order to bring good luck, the only exceptions being glass and mirrors, of course.

Once the dish breaking is done the bride and groom then work together to clean it up as preparation for the future.

These are just some of the traditions in various countries around the world.