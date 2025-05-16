Brugge, one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations, is renowned for its medieval architecture and attracts millions of visitors each year. However, the city is now facing an unusual problem: the theft of historic cobblestones. According to Belgium's official news agency, Belga, these cobblestones, which are integral to the city’s charm, are disappearing at an alarming rate.

The capital of West Flanders and a UNESCO World Heritage site, Brugge has been experiencing a growing issue with cobblestone theft. Iconic locations such as Grand Place, Minnewater, Vismarkt and the Gruuthuse Museum lose between 50 and 70 cobblestones each month, particularly during the busy spring and summer tourist seasons.

Tourists, eager to take a piece of Brugge’s history as a souvenir, are reportedly removing the cobblestones. This not only disrupts the aesthetic beauty of the streets but also poses a safety hazard to pedestrians. Additionally, replacing the stolen cobblestones is costly, with estimates suggesting that it costs around 200 euros per square meter.

Brugge is famous for its Gothic buildings, cobblestone streets, and picturesque canals, which draw millions of tourists each year. The city’s historic center, a UNESCO World Heritage site, loses not just its aesthetic charm but also its cultural heritage as the cobblestones vanish.

This issue has sparked concerns among locals about the growing influx of tourists, with some residents expressing frustration over the impact of high tourist numbers on their daily lives. In response, authorities are exploring ways to prevent further thefts and protect the city’s unique heritage.