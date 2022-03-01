Some nice words can go a long way. Tuesday is World Compliment Day and we all need a few compliments.

We tend to be caught up with our troubles and problems in our daily lives. Work stress, traffic, and other millions of problems, we are blazingly susceptible to be steamed up. For this reason, World Compliment Day has been initiated with the incentive of having the most positive day of the year.

The goal of World Compliment Day is not to buy a gift for your loved ones, the situation is quite the reverse. Rather than a physical gift, your words would definitely reach the heart. You don't spend money, just say some good things to your loved ones, you will see how people need to be acknowledged.

Some researches reveal that complimenting someone can decrease tension and help to release anger. Also, the compliments are the most confidence-boosting actions reported by the researchers. Through appreciation, you show your loved ones that you care for them and acknowledge their actions.

Complimenting your colleagues can also create a positive atmosphere in the workplace. Are you remotely working? Why not trying social media to compliment your colleagues? If you are all alone, good to go: Have a look at the mirror and compliment yourself.

So it can be a mission for you to make someone happy today. May it be easy.