Starting on Thursday, May 23, and running through the weekend until Sunday, May 26, the entire Datça peninsula will be enthralled with the legacy of Can Yücel, a belated poet who spent his final years in the town of Datça, which lies south of Bodrum and the Greek island of Kos and west of Marmaris. It’s somewhat treacherous to access, accessible via an hour-and-a-half and extremely pricy ferryboat from Bodrum or an hour’s drive from Marmaris. This means that most don’t weather the journey, while those that do do so because they truly love it here. Can Yücel be one of those figures who truly loved it here?

Who is Can Yücel?

Born in 1926 in Istanbul, Can Yücel was a renowned Turkish poet known for his distinctive baritone style in reciting his impactful poetry, conveying deep emotions and philosophical ideas through a unique blend of humor, wit and colloquial language. He studied language, history and geography in Ankara before furthering his education in classical philology in Cambridge, England. In addition to being one of Türkiye’s most esteemed poets, Yücel also translated a variety of works from English into Turkish, spanning from William Shakespeare, Eleanor Roosevelt, Ernesto Che Guevara, Bertolt Brecht, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan and even Charles M. Schulz’ Snoopy to name just a few of the literary works he made accessible to Turkish readers. His translations are highly regarded for their creativity and ability to maintain the spirit of the original works. Despite facing political pressures and censorship during his lifetime, Yücel remained a vocal advocate for freedom of expression. In the 1970s, Yücel was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for translating the works of Che Guevara and Mao Tse-Tung, yet was released much earlier due to an amnesty.

Amongst his other professions, he had also been doing his military service in Korea, being a presenter for the BBC’s Türkiye bureau and serving as a tour guide for the region of Bodrum and Marmaris. From the years 1950 up until he died in 1999, Yücel authored 20 books of his prose. His poetry is characterized by its accessibility and relatability, often using everyday language to explore profound themes, including love, nature and social issues, often with a touch of satire and criticism. Some of his famous poetry collections include "Sevgi Duvarı" (The Wall of Love) and "Bir Siyasinin Şiirleri" (The Poems of a Politician). His final book of poetry, entitled “Mekânım Datça Olsun” (Let My Place Be Datça) represents how this beloved town encapsulated with mountains yet surrounded by sea, ended up becoming his forever home.

In fact, his home, located in Eski Datça, which, as the name implies, is the oldest neighborhood in Datça, still stands almost as if he still resided there. A small sign on the door notes that it was his home and still remains a private residence. Eski Datça is a very special part of town as many of the historical stone buildings have been preserved yet brought to life in the form of boutique cafes, restaurants and hotels. This predominantly pedestrian zone also has mesmerizing tight maze-like streets, all marked with fuchsia bougainvillea and lavender jacaranda trees. And these aren’t even the trees the region is actually famed for, as almonds are Datça’s specialty and when the trees’ flowers bloom, a festival by the name of the Datça Almond Blossom Festival is held in their honor.

The Can Yücel Culture and Arts Festival (Can Yücel Kültür ve Sanat Festivali) perhaps even surpasses this previously mentioned, more well-known festival of this now popular holiday town. Held in conjunction with the Datça Municipality and the Datça Culture and Arts Cooperation (Datça Kültür Sanat Dayanışması) with this year’s theme being “Migration,” this week’s festival is quite the wondrous affair. While I wanted to write in detail about all the different events that will be transpiring simultaneously and in different spots throughout the peninsula, there truly are too many to mention. There are approximately 20 events scheduled for each day, spanning from poetry readings, panels, musical and dance performances, archeological talks and excursions geared toward children and adults. There will be hikes, rock climbing, biking tours, a picnic with back-to-back musical performances, art exhibitions, workshops, a poetry open microphone session, a talk by Turkish author Latife Tekin, a concert by Suavi and a performance by DJ Umutcan Genç, but the list goes on and on.

Umutcan Genç, a DJ performer, will perform at the Can Yücel Culture and Arts Festival. (Photo Courtesy of Umutcan Genç)

All of these events will be taking place simultaneously and spread throughout the peninsula such as at the Women’s Youth Center, Taşlık Beach, Can Yücel’s cemetery, the church reformed into the Hızırşah Cultural Center and the Hızırşah Picnic Grounds, Cape Krio Hotel’s Art Space, Orhan’s Kahve in Eski Datça, the Bülent Ecevit Cultural Center and Cumhuriyet Square to name just a few. I plan to attend as many of the events as I can and hope to share the experience, which I imagine will be quite special. After all, Can Yücel may have passed away on Aug. 12, 1999. He leaves a rich legacy that inspires readers and poets in Türkiye and beyond. His contributions to Turkish literature and distinctive voice have cemented his place as one of the most influential poets in modern Turkish history.

"Hayat kısa; kuşlar uçuyor." (Life is short; birds are flying.) – Can Yücel