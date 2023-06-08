Türkiye's Cappadocia, with its breathtaking natural wonders, has emerged as a highly sought-after destination for photography enthusiasts and social media influencers.

Located in the central province of Nevşehir, Cappadocia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has gained worldwide fame in recent years for its unique volcanic cones, known as fairy chimneys, as well as its underground cities, hot-air balloon rides, rock-carved houses, and early Christian structures such as churches, chapels, and shelters.

Previously known as a popular destination for honeymooners' photo shoots, Cappadocia now attracts a growing number of photography enthusiasts, influenced mainly by social media posts.

Hundreds of tourists, including honeymooners, flock to Cappadocia to capture its beauty through their lenses simultaneously.

Halil Güneş, head of the Cappadocia Photographers Association, revealed that both domestic and international visitors come to the region daily, solely for photography, which has positively impacted the area.

To cater to the demands of photography enthusiasts, the region has witnessed an increase in the availability of costumes and classic vehicles, Güneş added. "A few photo shoots take place at sunrise and there are people who want to take pictures at sunset, but the majority occur during the hot-air balloon departures."

Gunes believes that photography accounts for about 30% of the tourism sector in the region.

The widespread use of social media has led to the emergence of photo tourism in the picturesque landscapes of Cappadocia region, Türkiye, June 1, 2023. (AA Photo)

Mustafa Caner Yalçın, a photographer providing services to tourists in the area, stressed that some visitors come to Cappadocia for just a day to pose in front of the camera.

Yalçın said that photography tourism has contributed to the diversity of tourism in Cappadocia.

"This is a situation related to the penetration of social media into our lives. One of the purposes of people visiting the region is to take pictures," he said.

Another photographer, Şaban Çiftçibaşı said they ensured tourists capture the most beautiful images from dawn till dusk.

"Photography in Cappadocia has become a part of tourism. We photograph the departure of the balloons in the morning and continue until sunset. Especially during morning hours offer excellent photo opportunities with the balloons. Both domestic and international tourists exhibit high demand," Çiftçibaşı stated.

Enes Özcen, who traveled from northwestern Bolu province solely for a day of photography, described the scenery in Cappadocia as extraordinary.