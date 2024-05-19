In the tourism region of Cappadocia in Nevşehir, Turkish flags were hung on the baskets of hot air balloons in honor of the 19th of May, Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

Cappadocia, known for its natural, historical and cultural wealth, provides tourists with the opportunity to observe the region from a bird's-eye view with hot air balloons.

Before dawn, officials hung Turkish flags on the baskets of balloons prepared for flights near the Love Valley, located in the Göreme district, connected to the center of Nevşehir.

In celebration of May 19th, people are aboard the balloons adorned with Turkish flag, Cappadocia, Nevşehir, Türkiye, May 19, 2024. (İHA Photo)

After tourists boarded the baskets, approximately 150 hot air balloons ascended into the skies of the region with around 4,000 passengers.

Balloons carrying the Turkish flags flew over the valleys covered with fairy chimneys for about an hour.

Tourists who watched the scenery created by the balloons with Turkish flags and took photographs.

Balloon pilot Hakan Kaya told journalists: "We are proud to wave the crescent-star flag in the sky. Just like on every special day, we hang our flags on our baskets today, May 19. We are very grateful to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk for dedicating this holiday to the youth. There will be 4,000 passengers on the flight. The whole world will witness this special day and we are very excited."