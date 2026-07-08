Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said new lighting projects implemented at the Göreme Open Air Museum, the Zelve Open Air Museum and Erdemli Valley in Türkiye's Cappadocia have made the region’s distinctive rock formations visible at night through an aesthetic and controlled lighting design.

Ersoy shared a post on his social media account about a new night museum initiative in Cappadocia.

“We are bringing Cappadocia’s unique natural and cultural heritage together with our visitors during nighttime hours as well. With the new lighting projects we have implemented at the Göreme Open Air Museum, the Paşabağları Ruins, the Zelve Open Air Museum and Erdemli Valley, we have made the region’s characteristic rock formations visible at night through an aesthetic and controlled lighting design,” Ersoy said.

He said the projects, featuring a total of 692 lighting fixtures, have enriched the visitor experience while bringing Cappadocia’s historical and natural heritage together with a new narrative through projection displays.

Ersoy said the projects are based on energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, reducing light pollution, protecting natural life and preserving the authentic identity of cultural heritage. He added that the initiatives have strengthened the ministry’s night museum vision and made it possible to explore Cappadocia safely and comfortably after sunset.

A general view of the fairy chimneys in Cappadocia, Nevşehir, Türkiye. (Getty Images Photo)

Ersoy thanked everyone who contributed to the projects.

New lighting era at 4 key sites

According to a statement from the ministry, a total of 692 lighting fixtures were installed as part of projects carried out by the Cappadocia Area Directorate: 214 at the Göreme Open Air Museum, 238 at the Paşabağları Ruins, 135 at the Zelve Open Air Museum and 105 at Erdemli Valley.

The work began with the activation of lighting systems at the Göreme Open Air Museum before expanding to other locations.

The projects, which represent an important part of the ministry’s night museum vision in recent years, prioritize energy efficiency while preserving the natural character of the rock formations and minimizing light pollution.

Hot air balloons flies over the rocky landscape during sunset in Ortahisar Cave City, Cappadocia, Nevşehir, Türkiye. (Getty Images Photo)

The initiative allows visitors to experience Cappadocia safely and comfortably after sunset while protecting natural life and the authentic identity of the region’s cultural heritage.

Through newly installed light and image projection systems, Cappadocia’s historical and natural heritage is being presented to visitors through a new form of storytelling.

The projects use digital applications to enhance the region’s immovable cultural assets and natural landscape, offering visitors a different experience during nighttime hours.