Could Mars be a long-lost province of Türkiye? Or could the Cappadocians have originally hailed from Mars? It seems that Cappadocians, with their long history of living underground, might be the best at claiming the red planet as their own, according to an expert.

Professor Osman Özsoy, representing the Foundation for the Protection and Promotion of the Environment and Cultural Heritage (ÇEKÜL) in Kayseri and a faculty member at Kayseri University, made a statement regarding the colony planned for life on the "red planet" aka Mars, which has been on the agenda in recent years and for which preparations are being made in some countries.

He said that the people of Cappadocia, who have been familiar with underground cities for thousands of years, are the most prepared people on Earth for colonization on Mars.

Özsoy brought attention to the Koramaz Valley, located around 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) from central Kayseri and recognized on UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List.

He also highlighted that many such cities stretch along the Koramaz Valley, mentioning three key features of the valley acknowledged by UNESCO: The underground cities, rock-carved religious structures and tombs.

He then explained the broader regional context. These underground cities are a common feature in the Cappadocia region, including Kırşehir, Nevşehir, Niğde, Aksaray and Kayseri. Locals are accustomed to using these cities, often repurposing them for commerce or tourism.

Özsoy delved into the history and size of these structures. They are estimated to be 1,500 to 2,000 years old and large enough to house animals and store supplies. He described how people from surrounding villages would live in these underground cities, which were equipped with various facilities.

Families would expand their living spaces as needed, this demonstrates a horizontal expansion pattern, with a preference for locations close to the surface, especially during peaceful times without wars or invasions.

"Cappadocians, accustomed to living in underground cities for thousands of years, are ideal for Mars colonization. In these cities, you feel safe, hidden from outsiders, and protected by misleading corridors and closing stones. You live in isolation, undisturbed by external events."

He then addressed the broader context of space colonization. "Mars colonization is a current global issue. Given Mars' distance from the Sun and the potential for Earthbound disasters, humanity may need to colonize it soon. This has also become a matter of international prestige."

"Colonization could mean living under domes due to lack of oxygen, extreme temperatures, and exposure to ultraviolet rays or living underground to avoid meteor impacts and harsh surface conditions."

Özsoy emphasized the unique position of Cappadocians. "They are the most prepared for Mars colonization, familiar with life in underground cities. This experience, combined with Cappadocia's existing infrastructure like underground malls, museums, and hotels, puts them at an advantage globally," he concluded.