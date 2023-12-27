By air, the Malta to Catania journey takes around 45 minutes. One can reach Catania “in the blink of an eye.” I landed at the Catania Fontanarossa Airport, which is also known as Vincenzo Bellini Airport, named after a legendary Italian Opera Composer.

Although it was an early morning of a routine Monday, the airport was jam-packed. So, in no time, I figured out that Catania is a tourist place. I took advantage of my British passport and decided to go out in the city even though I had limited time, only a few hours.

When your next flight is set to another international destination, usually, you must be at the airport three hours in advance. After calculating the journey time, I planned to visit the Catania city center, a junction of several iconic buildings.

Next to the Airport exit, one can find the Interbus service that runs every hour. It takes 7 minutes to reach the city center bus station and charges only 2 euros ($2.10) for the return journey. Also, you can take a train for just nine minutes, charging you a little less. The best option is to buy your bus ticket at the AMT Kiosks or from the newsstand located at the airport exit.

Unfortunately, I had a trolly bag, which is not ideal for the walkable city on a rainy morning. But if you are passionate and excited to explore the lively city, nothing can stop you, though it may slow down your exploration.

After reaching the Catania bus station, I walked to the city center to begin the adventure.

The Horse Carriage place at the Palace of Elephant entrance, Catania, Italy. (Photo by Irfan Raja)

Catania’s iconic structures

Catania stands on the East Coast of Sicily. It is often described as a “nest” at the base of Mount Etna and a city “living on a live volcano” in Italy. Relatedly, the city is named “the black city” mainly because the buildings got “blackened by the soot and ashes of the volcano, whose eruptions have often damaged or even destroyed the city.” A few travel writers noted the use of black color volcano stones in the historic buildings. I witnessed these stones in the Elephant Palace Walls.

Catania’s city center holds a unique title. It’s the UNESCO World Heritage city center showcasing ornate palaces and iconic churches dating back to the 16th century. This vibrant and historic city experienced a devastating earthquake back in 1693.

Somehow, the Catania city center buildings and stone-built streets still display the unique character of the Greek and Roman constructs. I commenced my travel discovery from the “Palazzo degli Elefanti” (Palace of the Elephants), which is also a seat of the Catania city hall. It stands tall, close to the Cathedral of Sanit Agata.

In its present silhouette, the Palace of Elephants stands without its original colossal works of art and the city archives that were burnt during the 1944 uprisings.

On the spot, I learned about various tales connected with the history of elephants in Catania. At the time of my visit, The Elephant Fountain, which is the “symbol of Catania,” was under restoration.

A policeman guarding the palace gate told me that some parts of the building are now under operation.

The Cathedral of Catania, associated with Sant Agata, is another splendid building in the heart of the city square that had survived the earthquake. The Cathedral’s rich documented history is evidence of its survival during various periods.

Some parts of the Cathedral reflect modern repairs, but its grandeur is apparent as a marvelous piece of art. The nearby Roman period “Via Etnea Street” was refurbished after the 1693 bridges Piazza Duomo and Mount Etna earthquake and stretched 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) from the Cathedral. Here you can find the city’s famous restaurants and cafes.

I detoured the Cathedral interior because of the short time. Though I experienced a time-constrained tour, I was lucky to witness it under a clear sky.

Irfan Raja, illustrates the history of Catania outside the Place of Elephants, Catania, Italy. (Photo by Irfan Raja courtesy of a passer-by)

Catania’s fish market

Incipiently, I craved to drink coffee at Via Etnea Street, but again, the calculated timespan held me back. So, I decided to continue the city exploration and rather chose to have an on-the-go breakfast from an adjacent fish market that intercalates rich choices of Sicilian seafood. I would certainly recommend “a food tour” of Catania’s fish market.

The Catania’s fish market is in the heart of the city center, flanking Piazza del Duomo. The Catania bus station is only a few minutes walk from it. Hence, after ensuring I could get the next available bus to the airport, I closely watched market vendors and their small-decorated stalls. You can shop here for fresh fruits and vegetables at nominal prices.

I visited the market during the early hours. At that moment, rain had just stopped and I couldn’t stand the fishy smell. A whole inner street was decorated with colorful umbrellas hanging over shoppers as though on a rooftop. I did inquire about the hidden reason behind hanging umbrellas, but didn’t find an English-speaking vendor.

My trip to the fish market ended in a pleasant memory. I tried fresh oranges and bananas and bought some dry fruits to eat later on the airplane. Usually, low-cost airlines don’t provide anything to eat, and I reckoned Wizz Air will be no different from other airlines.

Walking through a small park toward the bus station, I felt remorse for missing Catania’s seaside, one of my favorite leisure interests. But I couldn’t risk my flight to Abu Dhabi during Christmas when a local flight could cost you a fortune.

I still had an innermost desire to try bakery items. If you can’t get over the sugary habit, don’t worry. Having a little sweet in the morning makes your day. That’s my own belief. Fortunately, I found a bakery named Panificio, which was full of Italian sweets, from biscuits to pastries, all mouthwatering stuff.

At first glance, the shop vendor lady guessed I was a traveler. She offered me a creamy, delicious cake piece for free, alluding that we are not formally opened yet, so it is free. That’s hospitality, a priceless and memorable gesture. It was a lucky day because the bus driver accepted the same ticket.

On the way to the airport, I noticed a series of abundant houses and remembered our conversation back at Leeds University about abundant houses in Italy.

Though I enjoyed the short trip to Catania, I still regret the missing treasures of Catania, especially the seaside. While boarding a Wizz Air flight to Abu-Dhabi, I was thinking of all my city breaks, short stays and journey breakups. There is no doubt Catania’s brief city wandering was a memorable one.

If you are planning a city break to Catania, I recommend staying longer than a day.