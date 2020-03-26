Cats have always been a part of Istanbul. Virtually every shop and every apartment in the city has their designated cat or even cats. But nowadays the cats seem to be the only ones inhabiting the usually bustling streets of Istanbul.

The reason for the empty streets is the call for people to stay at home during the novel coronavirus outbreak that is spreading rapidly all around the world.

Turkey has put measures into action that closed restaurants, cafes and other public spaces and businesses.

DHA Photo

The efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus have practically ground the city to a halt.



A desolate Istiklal Avenue which is usually brimming with tourists from near and far is still partially lit up with very few on the streets.



With most businesses closed and many working from home the usually bustling tram stops and metro stations are empty.



And as the metro stations are still heated due to the chill spring weather felines enjoy the quiet time.



One of the many historical and touristic places of Istanbul is Eminönü with its many underpass businesses. Now that they are closed the cats venture out and discover the empty halls.