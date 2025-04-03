Known for its rich cultural heritage and traditions, Bulgaria hosts a variety of festivals and celebrations that highlight its unique cultural identity. These festivals not only preserve the country's traditions but also offer tourists from around the world an opportunity to experience its deep-rooted customs and vibrant cultural practices. Here are some of the most significant and well-known festivals in Bulgaria.

Baba Marta Day

Baba Marta (Grandmother Marta) Day, celebrated on March 1, has pagan origins and is believed to date back to the seventh century. On this day, Bulgarians exchange bracelets made of red and white threads, known as "Martenicka," which symbolize health and happiness. These small red and white adornments are worn until March 21, the spring equinox, or until the first stork is spotted. By the end of March, people hang their Martenicka on blossoming fruit trees, a practice symbolizing the arrival of spring.

Legend has it that the first Martenicka was created by Princess Ahinora, the wife of Bulgarian Khan Asparuh. While waiting for her husband, Ahinora made a red-and-white thread ring and tied it to a swallow’s leg to send him a message of health and love.

People celebrate the Kukerlandia Festival, Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, March 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

Kukerlandia Festival

Held annually in Bulgaria's Yambol, the Kukerlandia Festival marks the transition from winter to spring and is based on ancient pagan traditions. Participants, known as "Kukeri," wear frightening masks and animal pelts while performing dances and rituals. The ringing of bells on their costumes is believed to awaken nature and ward off evil spirits. The festival aims to showcase the daily life of Bulgarians through engaging dance performances and storytelling.

Rose Festival

Celebrated annually in Kazanlak since 1903, the Rose Festival takes place during the first week of June in the heart of Bulgaria's "Valley of Roses." The festival begins early in the morning with rose-picking ceremonies in the villages of Ovoshtnik and Rozovo. The three-day event features a beauty contest, where the "Rose Queen" is crowned and festivities that highlight the region's deep connection with rose production.

Koprivshtitsa Festival

Recognized by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, the Koprivshtitsa Festival is one of Bulgaria’s most significant celebrations of folk culture and traditional arts. Held every five years since 1965, the festival brings together folk musicians and dancers from various regions of Bulgaria to showcase the country's rich cultural and folkloric traditions.

Rojen Festival

The Rojen National Folklore Festival has been held annually since 1898 in the Rhodope Mountains. The festival begins with a grand parade of hundreds of bagpipers and lasts for three days, celebrating traditional music, dance and folklore. The event culminates with participants joining hands to perform the traditional "horo" dance, symbolizing unity and community.

Krum Georgiev, a member of the International Academy of Traditional Arts and a recipient of the World Folklore Oscar, spoke about the deep history and significance of Bulgaria's festivals. According to Georgiev, Bulgaria’s festivals have ancient origins, often referred to as fairs or celebrations. He explained that the oldest known festival in Bulgaria was held in the village of Gramatikov, and over time, such events became widespread across the country.

Georgiev also shared insights into the popularity of fairs in places like Uzundzhovo, which was once the site of the most famous fair due to its location at the crossroads of major trade routes to Istanbul, Belgrade, Budapest and Vienna. He further mentioned that the Kukeri festival, which began in the 1960s in Pernik, has roots that stretch back to pre-Roman times and can also be seen in similar festivals across Greece, Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary, Italy, Switzerland and France.