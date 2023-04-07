The Istanbul Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center will celebrate Easter Day with an event to be held on Tuesday, striving to form a bridge between the Turkish and Hungarian cultures.

The prominent chef Agnes Toth, who is widely recognized for her gastro-diplomacy efforts, will be cooking with famous Turkish chef Aylin Yazıcıoğlu.

As part of the joint cultural sharing activities, the menu will be consisting of traditional Hungarian dishes within the frame of Easter gastronomic symbols and the shared culinary heritage of Hungarian and Turkish cuisine. The Hungarian traditions will be revived by using Turkish ingredients.

The special menu will range from pea soup to Green Thursday's spring vegetables, lamb, and new cabbage with sour cream and finally poppy bread dessert and vanilla sauce.

Easter is a significant holiday that is celebrated around the world by Christians and non-Christians alike. It commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, which is the cornerstone of the Christian faith. The Easter holiday is also associated with springtime and the renewal of life, with symbols like eggs and bunnies representing fertility and rebirth. Beyond its religious significance, Easter is a time for families and communities to come together, share meals and participate in festive activities. It is a time to reflect on the themes of forgiveness, redemption and hope, and to reaffirm one's faith in the power of love and life over death.