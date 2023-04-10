In a village in the Taşova district of Amasya, the 150-year-old Ramadan tradition of "basket waving" remains alive.

In the middle of Ramadan in the village of Alpaslan, the town's children come together after the iftar and wander around the houses.

Village residents give various gifts to children, putting them in their baskets. Behiye Torun, 80, one of the village's residents, greeted the children who came for "basket waving" with excitement.

Torun stated that their house used to be only one floor, and they "used to swing the basket with a rope from the chimney; they would give us flour, sugar and oil. Our elders cooked the food we collected by shaking the basket and setting the table. We would eat together in conversation."

The village mukhtar, Huzeyfe Çetin, stated that they continue the 150-year-old tradition in their village.

"Our children come at night in the middle of Ramadan. Our children come, and they are given gifts. I hope we will continue to pass on this tradition to future generations."