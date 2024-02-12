Chinese officials are banking on New Year's festivities and travel to inject vitality into the struggling domestic economy as the Year of the Dragon commenced on Saturday.

By Friday, many migrant workers had bought their train tickets to journey back to their family residences to observe the new year in adherence to longstanding customs. A significant number travel from prominent hubs along the eastern coastline to inland destinations.

Chinese New Year is celebrated in late January or early February every year. The Year of the Dragon succeeds the Year of the Rabbit. According to Chinese custom, the dragon brings strength and good luck. Dragon years, which come around every 12 years, are popular for childbearing.

The holiday is the most important in the Chinese calendar and is celebrated by Chinese communities all around the world.

Parades are held in many cities in East Asia and also in major Western centers such as New York and London. In New York, the top of the Empire State Building is lit up red, and in London, there will be a parade through the West End with events on Trafalgar Square. Sydney's Opera House is also bathed in red.

Red, the color of good luck, is characteristic of New Year celebrations. Doors are decorated with red to invite prosperity and good luck. Red envelopes containing money are often given as presents.